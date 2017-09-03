Rotary 1st Prize Raffle winner

The First Place Winner for the 110,000 Hawaiian Air Miles of the Rotary Golf Tournament raffle held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 was Fifita Te’o of Faga’alu Village.

She purchased her $5 ticket from Margie Tafiti, President of the Rotary Club of Pago Pago. Congratulations Fita and we won’t tell anyone else. The Rotary Club Tournament revenues from the teams, hole sponsorships and donations were $23,000!

Special thanks go out to the major sponsor of the tournament for over 20 years, GHC Reid & Co. — “Oloa o Leala” — “Your Family of Fine Beverages and home of Vaimalu Purified Water”. They are the distributor of Vailma Beer in the Territory.