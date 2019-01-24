Retired Associate Justice Lyle Richmond passes away

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Retired Associate Justice of the High Court of American Samoa, Lyle L. Richmond, who “passed away peacefully” Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at at 5:15 p.m at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawai’i, according to a family announcement yesterday.

“Justice Richmond was surrounded by his wife and family before taking his final breath after a year recovery from complications from a subdural hematoma,” it says.

The retired Associate Justice, who also served as the territory’s Attorney General, is described by Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga as an “esteemed public servant” while Congresswoman Aumua Amata says Richmond, “dedicated much of his life to the cause of justice.”

In a statement yesterday, the governor “expressed most sincere condolences” on behalf of himself and the First Lady and the entire Executive Branch, to family and friends of the late Associate Justice, over his passing.

“Justice Richmond was an esteemed public servant who served the government and the people of American Samoa in multiple capacities for over 40 years,” he said.

According to the governor, Richmond served as Attorney General, legal counsel to former Gov. A.P. Lutali, and after a few years in the private sector, became Associate Justice. “His was an incomparable legacy of service,” the governor noted.

“Justice Richmond was well appreciated by the legal community, respected for his thoroughness, deliberativeness and precision on his legal writings and pronouncements,” he continued.

Lolo said Richmond was a devoted family man and member of his church and the community at large.

“His active participation in the affairs of state and community were testament to his love for American Samoa,” the governor said. “Our hearts go out to loving wife Papali’itele Violet, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in their time of loss.”

“May Lyle L. Richmond’s soul rest in peace,” Lolo concluded.

In her statement yesterday, the Congresswoman said Richmond “was a blessing to our people. He served American Samoa for many years, and will be remembered as a public servant, a man of integrity, a good legal mind, and a man of wisdom. He dedicated much of his life to the cause of justice.”

She recalled that many years ago, in his field of practicing law, Richmond worked as Chief Counsel to her father, former Gov. Coleman.

“For me, that means fond memories of a family friend, and I know that Governor Coleman trusted his advice and valued his friendship,” she said. “That role was one chapter in Justice Richmond’s lengthy public service on behalf of our islands.”

She noted that Richmond had served as AG, before becoming the Associate Justice from 1991 to 2016. “For those 25 years, he had a role in the most important decisions to come before the High Court,” she said. “Together, we have lost a rich source of institutional knowledge for our Court.”

Richmond served in the US Navy and “we remember him well in that uniform at our celebrations,” she said. “In his most important God-given role of all, he was a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

“Our prayers today are with his wife, High Chief Papaliitele Violet and family. He will be deeply missed,” Amata concluded.

According to the family announcement, funeral arrangements for the return of Justice Richmond to American Samoa will be announced at a later date.

Samoa News expresses our condolences to the grieving family in their time of sorrow.