Remembering September 11th

Washington, D.C. — “Every year on September 11th, we pause to remember the thousands of lost lives on that day in 2001, and the incredible bravery of firefighters, police, first responders and the passengers on Flight 93,” said Congresswoman Aumua Amata in a statement.

“Except for the very young, we all remember where we were that day and how we first learned of these attacks on our country. I was in Washington, D.C., and can vividly remember seeing the dark smoke rise against the sky from the nearby Pentagon,” she continued.

“We also remember the great sense of togetherness, faith and national responsibility we felt so strongly 18 years ago. May we always seek out strength of unity as a country even in the most spirited of policy debates, and may we remember to look to God for guidance. Today and every day, a special thank you to anyone who serves or has served in our military or in our communities as a responder or in law enforcement.”



In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts that once faced the outer walls of the World Trade Center towers, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers in New York. Sept. 11 victims’ relatives are greeting the news of President Donald Trump’s now-canceled plan for secret talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgents with mixed feelings. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)