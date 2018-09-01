Well-known American Samoan preacher Reverend Elder Siaosi Mageo has passed away.

He died last Friday at the age of 65.

The charismatic preacher was the former general superintendent of the Samoan World Fellowship of the Assembly of God Church.

He was a regular on both TV and radio and renowned for his his humorous but piercing sermons.

He didn't shy away from criticising government leaders, matais and women who left their children at home while they played bingo and went to bars.

At the time of his passing Rev Elder Mageo had spent 53 years as the pastor of the Calvary temple in Lepuapua.

He was the founder of the Samoa Bible College in Ottoville from which hundreds of pastors have graduated and are now serving in churches in Samoa, Hawaii, and the United States mainland.

Reverend Elder Mageo was also the owner of Pago Airport Inn in Petesa and in his younger days was an accomplished fisherman and steel guitar player.