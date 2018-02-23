Here is an update from the Emergency Operations Center as of 6pm Feb. 22 for families with homes that have major damage or were destroyed in the following villages to report to these Points of Distribution (POD) for American Red Cross emergency supplies: Friday – February 23, 2018 POD – Taveuveu guest house in Seetaga for Seetaga, Fagamalo, Fagalii, Poloa, Failolo, Fagamutu, Afao, Amaluia. POD – Samana guest house in Sogi for the villages of Leone, Vailoa and Taputimu. POD – Methodist Hall in Fagaima for residents of Kokoland, Ottoville and Tafuna Saturday – February 24, 2018 POD – Mase’s guest house in Vaitogi for residents of Iliili and Fogagogo POD – Talia’s guest house in Malaeloa for Futiga and Malaeloa POD – Tuiaana’s guest house in Faleniu for Aoloau, Malaeimi, Pavaiai, Mesepa, Mapusaga Fou and Faleniu