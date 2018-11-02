American Red Cross will be conducting damage assessment following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Gita hit American Samoa’s main island of Tutuila. There have been reports of many homes that were damaged with roofs blown off. Samoa News has observed several homes in Nu’uuli and Tafuna that were damaged.

“American Red Cross disaster workers will conduct damage assessments as soon as feasible,” said Emily Cox, the Regional Communications Director of American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties - which includes American Samoa.

Cox also says that Red Cross will open a Service Center next week for families with major damage or destroyed homes.

Because of electric and landline issues in American Samoa, the regional office is handling media relations for the local Red Cross, which has been bombarded with calls for assistance not only from the storm but also for damage from the heavy rain that impacted Tutuila on Wednesday and Thursday.

More than 700 residents are housed at emergency shelters and are been provided three meals a day, say local officials.

The Red Cross supports relief efforts through distributing emergency supplies and providing casework to families whose homes are majorly damaged or destroyed, Cox said Saturday afternoon from San Diego.

Red Cross encourages residents to download the free Red Cross Emergency App which puts flood, landslide and tropical cyclone/hurricane safety tips at your fingertips. The app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

STAY IN TOUCH (SAFE & WELL)

The Red Cross also shared a link you can use to stay connected with loved ones during an emergency and there are two easy ways to help people connect.

The Red Cross Emergency App features an “I’m Safe” button that allows users to post a message to their social accounts, letting friends and family know they are out of harm’s way. The Emergency App is free and can be found in the app store for your mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

The Red Cross also offers the Safe and Well website a secure option that allows people to list their own status and allows friends and family to search for messages from their loved ones. To register yourself or search for a loved one on the Safe and Well website, visit redcross.org/safeandwell.

Safe and Well is often used by institutions to register large numbers of people — nursing homes, assisted living facilities, schools, workplaces and others frequently use it to notify people. Knowing how to contact loved ones is a very important part of a family communication plan. It is helpful to choose an out-of-town loved one to serve as your family’s point of contact during an emergency.