Record breaking donations for the American Samoa Community Cancer Coalition

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The ASCCC is able to continue its mission to “help the people of American Samoa fight cancer”, thanks to the record-breaking amount of donations received over this past year.

Special projects coordinator, Va’a Tofaeono reports that over $70,000 was donated from fundraising events, businesses, individuals, and groups. He stated, “2018 was a great year in terms of fundraising. It shows that the community believes in our mission and trusts what we are doing. We are going to continue to build on that trust to help even more people in 2019. Just like in previous years, funds will be used to provide stipends to cancer patients and none of those funds are used for operational or overhead expenses.”

In 2018, the ASCCC received and approved 71 stipends. 51 of those were first-time applicants with 35 females and 16 males. Most notably, of the 71 cancer patients, 29 were diagnosed with metastatic cancer, or the cancer had spread to other regions of the body.

As a result of the high number of stipends and donations, the Board of Directors has agreed to raise the stipend amount for first time applicants to $750 and repeat applicants will remain at $500 in 2019.

Those who have already applied as first-time applicants and have received their stipends will receive the remaining balance. Applications can be completed online at the following link: https://asccancercoalition.org/tautai-laveai/ or in person at the office in Nu’uuli. Feel free to call the office at 699-0110 if you have any questions.

The board of directors, led by chairman Taotasi Archie Soliai, are grateful to all of those who have donated and contributed to the cause of the Cancer Coalition. It is through these efforts that help to the community can be achieved.