Recognizing the MV Manu’atele crew

In our front page photo in yesterday’s Samoa News issue we identified the MV Manu’atele crew as a group — with Gov. Lolo M. Moliga saying the crew — made up all of American Samoans — who sailed the vessel from Washington State to the Territory had set a great example of our being able to control our own destiny as an island-territory.

Samoa News has since received calls to please identify the American Samoan members of the crew by name.

The names of the American Samoan crewmembers, according to when their names were read off and each presented an ASG gift during the MV Manu’atele arrival ceremony, are: Master Captain Loleni Faiai, Rudy Su’a, Ben Shaw, Siua Fifita, Paul Allen, Pale Faaofo, Jackson Moa, Asiasiaoga Velega, Pu’a Ah Mai and Lafoga Alovao.

All the American Samoan crewmembers are employees of Port Administration and spent about 4 months away — for training and certification to sail the vessel, as well as bring it home. Governor Lolo noted during the arrival ceremony that the ASG gift to the crewmembers was not a part of their pay, but an acknowledgment of their hard work.

Also on the crew list, were three contract engineers, an advisor, and an official of the Nichols Brothers boat builders.