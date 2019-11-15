Recent veterinarian clinic a huge success — next clinic in January

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — According to the nonprofit organization Alofa Mo Meaola (AMM), since the departure of US certified veterinarian Dr. Kristen Jensen earlier this year in January, “the ASG Department of Agriculture has been unable to fulfill its legal mandate to provide animal control and healthcare services for the Territory.”

In a summary report from AMM official Luana Scanlan, “from June 11-24, 2019 the Seattle-based nonprofit Coconut Mutts, with local ties to our islands, sponsored Dr. Brett Grover’s visit to Tafuna. With the assistance of six volunteers and donors, he completed 171 spay/neuter surgeries, 70 health checks, 7 other surgeries (including three tumor removals and an amputation), and two euthanizations.”

Scanlan said “the volume of this clinic clearly demonstrated the critical need for a licensed veterinarian on island.”

Alofa Mo Meaola urges our entire community to “take pride in the health of our animals, as their health is a direct reflection of our compassion as human beings.” [photo: courtesy]

According to her, earlier this year in August, at Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga’s request to Alofa Mo Meaola, the grassroots nonprofit procured the services of Dr. Melissa Shaw, a U.S. licensed veterinarian from Kauai, Hawai’i who, between October 28th and November 7th, completed 92 spay/neuter surgeries with the help of ASG veterinary technician Apaisa, Jr., and Alofa Mo Meaola volunteers. Dr. Shaw also completed 97 health checks, including one for a rooster.

The clinic was sponsored by AMM in partnership with the ASG DOA Veterinary Clinic staff comprising Tanya Tarasawa, Jr. Apaisa, and James Fuiava.

“Unfortunately, Dr. Shaw’s visit revealed a rise in the incidence of ‘transmissable veneral tumors’ or TVTs in dogs,” Scanlan shared. “This is an extremely contagious cancer which had been brought under control by former ASG veterinarians Dr. Brenda Smith and Dr. Kristin Jensen.”

Three of five unaltered dogs were seen for this disease, including two locally bred pit bulls. Scanlan explained that TVTs are passed from dog to dog through direct contact with the tumors. “While treatable, most dogs with these tumors are cast out by owners and harassed by villagers. The prolonged exposure of these tumors to other dogs then allows the disease to spread like wildfire.”

Another alarming result of Dr. Shaw’s visit, according to Scanlan, is the high number of animals with heart worm disease spread by mosquitos. Seven of ten animals tested positive – a rate of 70% compared to the average 21% in the United States (AHS, 2016). Scanlan said most owners purchased the preventative medicine for their pets — a lifetime prescription — which does not cure them of the disease. The medicine only prevents new worm infestation.

Unlike prior clinics hosted by Alofa Mo Meaola, owners were charged this time around for surgeries and medication because there are no government of grant subsidies for supplies, Scanlan explained, adding that the 10-day clinic garnered an estimated $7,975 (including donations), of which $310 remains after all drugs, supplies, fees, and veterinarian expenses are paid.

“The average cost of a government subsidized spay/neuter surgery in the U.S. is $45 - $135 depending on the weight of the dog, and location of the service providing clinic,” Scanlan said. “This does not include emergency services, possible overnight housing in the event of complications, or other prescriptions the animal may need.”

For the recent clinic, Alofa Mo Meaola charged $30 per surgery, $20 per health check and on average $10 per medication, and flea/tick medications at cost. AMM also charged $15 per heart worm testing compared to the $70 charged by clinics in Hawai’i.

“Donations from generous, concerned community members helped offset the cost of services at this most recent clinic,” Scanlan shared, adding that the next U.S. licensed veterinarian is due to arrive in the territory in January and the focus will be on ‘MASH’ styled spay/neuter clinics which aim for high volume, with possible outreach to rural villages on each end of Tutuila.

“The events of the past 9 months — including the tremendous outcry from concerned residents — prove that animals ARE a ‘Samoan’ thing – a HUMAN thing,” Scanlan noted. “92% of our population is Samoan. 92% of the animal owners using the veterinarian services are Samoan. Alofa Mo Meaola urges our entire community to take pride in the health of our animals, as their health is a direct reflection of our compassion as human beings.”

In preparation for the arrival of the next veterinarian, Alofa Mo Meaola is looking for a car and housing for the one doctor and her dog traveling from Boston. The group also needs volunteers to work weekday mornings from 7:30am through 4pm (or any amount of time in between), as well as supplies like wash towels, paper towels, puppy pads, Clorox wipes, and even lunches for volunteers.

An animal clinic sponsored by Alofa Mo Meaola, a local nonprofit organization, in partnership with the ASG Dept of Agriculture clinic staff: Tanya Tarasawa, Jr. Apaisa, and James Fuiava was held from Oct. 28- Nov. 7. For more information, contact Mona King at 258-2269 or Tanya Tarasawa at 699-9445. [photo: courtesy]