As of yesterday afternoon, Police Commissioner Le’i Sonny Thompson con rmed that a second escaped prisoner has been recaptured. Four inmates escaped from the Territorial Correctional Facility on Sunday evening and by Monday afternoon one of the inmates — Naea Timata — was recaptured, while the other three — Joseph Iakopo, Ryan Pite and Joe Togitogi — were still at large.

Le’i told Samoa News yesterday afternoon that Iakopo has been recaptured, while Pite and Togitogi are still at large. “We are still looking for them,” he said, adding that the case is still under investigation. If anyone in the community has any information that can lead to the capture of these inmates, please contact 633- 1111 or 699-9944. Public support and assistance is greatly appreciated.