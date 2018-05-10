Preserving and protecting

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Aumua Amata voted to permanently preserve and protect a historic site in Kentucky under the mission of the National Park Service, as the Natural Resources Committee advanced six bills, and highlighted our own National Park of American Samoa.

“I have great appreciation for the enduring mission of the National Park Service and our nation’s magnificent system of National Parks and Monuments, starting with our own beautiful National Park of American Samoa,” said Aumua Amata. “Every state and territory has sites of national value, many because of historic events at those spots, others like ours in American Samoa, are known for both spectacular beauty, and wildlife, flora and fauna that are rare and special to these places. I’m pleased to vote for new federal protections to preserve this historic Civil War site in Kentucky and keep another important place in the national memory.”

Specifically, the Camp Nelson Heritage National Monument Act, H.R. 5655, establishes the Camp Nelson Heritage National Monument, ensuring federal oversight by the National Park Service of the Civil War site in Kentucky, at which some 10,000 African Americans became Union soldiers.

“In early April, I had the opportunity to renew my knowledge of our National Park of American Samoa and all that makes it unique among the nation’s parks with an extended briefing and tour guided by some of the fine local staff and leadership at the Park, Superintendent Scott Burch and Park Ranger Pua Tuaua Jr.,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “I want to particularly thank them, along with all their colleagues, as they continue their important restorative work following Tropical Storm Gita.”