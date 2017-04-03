Local Port police undergo firearms training

A look at some of the 30 members of the police force of the Port Administration Airport Division undergoing firearms training yesterday at a designated site in Aoloau.

The training, which is divided into groups of about 12 officers, is required for relicensing of these officers, who are with the airport division under the jurisdiction of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The week long training is conducted by Ernie Haleck, who is a retired officer from the Los Angeles Police Department where he worked for many years. He is assisted by Lt. Tavui Toatelegese, Cdr. Peniamina R. Faumuina and Cdr Joshua Failautusi of the airport division police.

Airport division police chief, Na’oiamasionasoa Fetaiaiga Fanene Kava told Samoa News at the training site that ever since the Tafuna airport police force was authorized to carry firearm in 1990, every year Haleck travels to the territory for the training, which includes target shooting and written tests, to ensure that American Samoa complies with laws and regulations set by the FAA and the U.S Transportation Security Administration.