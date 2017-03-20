Payes honored by LBJ

Sixty-eight year old Judith Anne Payes (first from left, sitting at table), and next to her, is LBJ hospital chief executive officer Taufete’e John Faumuina along with hospital employees and officials during an luncheon Friday at the LBJ Medical Center conference room, to recognize, congratulate and celebrate Payes’ 50-years of service with the hospital, where she started - at the age of 18 in the Records Division and is currently Coding Manager for the new hospital computer system.

Her mother is the late Oilau Mutu of the Fa’agata clan of Fagatogo and her father is the late Robert Charles Payes, who served in the US Army and later became the local harbormaster.

Payes was presented with a certificate and a plaque in recognition of her five-decades of service to the government owned hospital, with Taufete’e extending congratulations and appreciation to Payes, for her long years of dedicated service at LBJ. (See today’s Lali section for Samoan story.)