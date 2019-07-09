Pacific Horizons School places high in nat’l Junior Solar Sprint Competition

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Team American Samoa — represented by students of Pacific Horizons School — placed an impressive 7th place in the national Junior Solar Sprint Competition — out of more than 100 middle school teams from across the United States.

American Samoa’s Pacific Navigators are: Edrik Scanlan Gaisoa, Daniel Hyuk Wang, Bianca Alenna Serrano and Petania Fou Sagaga, who did the territory proud at the 2019 National TSA Association Conference at National Harbor, MD near Washington, D.C (June 28 – July 2)

Last week, the group inched their way up in the standings when they reached the Top 16 semi-finals bracket. They were escorted by their parents, coach Kendra Pinsker and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) chairperson, Edna Noga.

This year’s conference theme is “Model the Way,” as the national Technology Student Association (TSA) marks more than 40 years of enhancing personal development, leadership, and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through intra curricular/extra-activities, competitions, and other programs.

Team American Samoa would like to acknowledge the 2019 TSA National Conference, Junior Solar Sprint Sponsors: Army Education Outreach Program- Technology Student Association, American Samoa Power Authority, TMO Hardware, Island Business Center, and the American Samoa STEAM Partnership.

Malo Lava Team American Samoa. Job well done!