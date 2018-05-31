Pacific Horizon graduates 17 Seniors

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pacific Horizon School’s Graduating High School Class of 2018 numbered 17 this year. The 13th Annual Commencement ceremony was held at the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Attending special guests included Lt. Gov. Lemanu Peleti Mauga, Tapa’au Dr. Dan Aga, who was the Keynote Speaker, Sen. Fai’ivae Iuli Alex Godinet- Chairman of the ASG Scholarship Board, Howard Molipay for Congresswoman Aumua Amata, DOE Director Dr. Ruth Matai-Tofiga, PHS Board Chair Richard deSaulles, and PHS Board Member Manu'a Chen.

Valedictorian honors were awarded to two graduates this year — Cher Nomura and Esme Peck. Ms. Nomura has been accepted to Stanford University, with a major in Civil Engineering, while Ms. Peck has been accepted to Hawaii Pacific University with a major in International Studies. Salutatorian honors went to Ms. Ran Gao, who has been accepted to Indiana University Bloomington, with a major in Finance.

The other 14 graduates from the Home of the Navigators are: Kurt Aguire; Gariella Carruthers; Carolyn Ching San; Ryan deSaulles*; Zaira Nicole Jagon; Jaclyn Keil; Tausa'afia Lauvao; Kolinio Niumataiwalu; Gloria Poasa; Alice Sullivan; Changjing Tan*; Frank Thomsen; James Wang*, and William Young*. (*with honors)

Of note is that five of the 17 PHS graduates received ASG off-island scholarships.

With the exception of one graduate, who will be on a 2-year Mission, six of the Navigators will be attending ASCC, while 10 will be attending colleges off-island with majors or interests in areas such as Engineering, Public Health Sciences, Psychology, Mechanical Engineering, Political Science, Communications, Nursing, Education, Veterinary Science, International Studies and Finance.

Congratulations to the Pacific Horizon High School Class of 2018 — may your future endeavors be successful!