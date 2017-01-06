Our Bee Champ at Nationals

Avril Louela Andales Regis is the Champion of the 2017 Samoa News Territorial Spelling Bee. Her winning word was “Despicable”. Major sponsor of the event is McDonald’s American Samoa.

Avril left for Washington DC last Friday, to compete, representing American Samoa, in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is being held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

Avril is the second daughter of Josephine Andales Regis.

She was recently awarded Valedictorian at St. Theresa Elementary School; and is a dedicated student, who loves reading novels and fiction. She also loves studying, because as she said before — she wants her dreams to come true. She is a member of Youth for Christ in Catholic that helps her mind learn to be imaginative, as well as her creativity widen.

She recently posted on social media:“I learned many things from my teachers, joined countless island wide competitions, met awesome friends, and made memories that I will cherish forever during the 8 years I spent in St. Theresa Elementary School. Finally I made it through an amazing journey in my beloved school and graduated as valedictorian yesterday!

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank our Heavenly Father for all His blessings and everything He has done for me. I’d also like to thank my parents, family, including the ‘estoryahee’ family, who supported me ever since day one.

“Thank you for motivating me to do my best in everything. Words cannot express how grateful I am to be blessed with an amazing family like you. Last but not the least, thank you to the faculty and staff of St. Theresa School and to my classmates/ friends. It was bittersweet moment to say goodbye to you at the graduation especially since some of us will be going to different high schools, but we’ll always have the memories we shared together.

“Once again, thank you so much to my support system. I love you all,” she concluded.

After a long journey and preparing for the competition, Avril is now in Washington DC at the Scripps National Bee. Let’s give her our prayers and all the support and best wishes.