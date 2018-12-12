Onnuri Piano Academy and local youngsters team up to help Audrey

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — What a way to get kids to learn that giving is the true spirit of the holiday season!

Last Friday, Dec. 8th, at the Governor H. Rex Lee Auditorium in Utulei, children of different ethnic backgrounds banded together with Onnuri Piano Academy students, to host a special Christmas Recital to raise funds for Audrey Lefono, a 10-year-old Samoan girl battling leukemia in the Pacific Northwest.

Audrey has become the territory's special project, after news of her illness became public.

Earlier this year in October, the Pago Pago Trading Company (PPTC) and the Nighthawk’s Maliu Mai hosted a fundraising beer bust to benefit Audrey, who suffers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia — a form of cancer.

Audrey is currently being treated at Seattle Children’s Hospital in Washington state.

Samoa News understands that Audrey was diagnosed with Myeloidysplastic Syndrome (M.D.S.) in 2016 and she underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

Two years passed and Audrey was in remission. But in August this year, she relapsed and treatment is ongoing. Much is needed to help Audrey: radiation, chemotherapy, a full bone marrow transplant, and plenty of prayers.

Friday's benefit recital featured wonderful performances by some of the territory's young talented musicians and dancers. Close to four dozen pianists wowed the crowd, who were also treated to a guitar performance, Korean drumming, ballet dancing, and Polynesian dancing by Le Taupou Manaia Dance Group.

Proceeds from Friday's event will go towards Audrey's medical expenses.