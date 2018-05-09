Nurses Week 2018

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — May 6-11, 2018 is Nurses Week in the territory and dozens of caretakers at the LBJ Medical Center as well as the local Department of Health are being honored with gifts and praises from not only family members, but also community members whose lives they've touched at one time or another.

This year's theme is: "Nurses Inspire, Innovate, Influence, and Comfort."

The annual event kicked off this past Sunday with a special church service held at the LBJ chapel.

This week is full of activities. Monday was the awards ceremony, where nurses like Siraratoga Foster (far right) — with extensive years of service to the LBJ Hospital - were recognized.

Foster, the charge nurse for the LBJ Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) clinic is from Pago Pago village.

She received the "Outstanding Employee Award" and is pictured with ward clerks Ann Fatima Lafaele and Noa'i Silao.

Spirit Week kicked off yesterday and will continue to tomorrow. Nurses Week celebrations will conclude this Friday with a Field Day expected to be full of fun, but rigorous, activities.

In his message, Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga said becoming a nurse "is not an easy commitment because it transcends beyond the boundaries of a job and bothers more on being a calling because it strongly needs a special person to carry the title of, NURSE."

He added, "It has been written that 'Becoming a nurse is one of the most selfless acts a person can undertake. In a society of so many different races, cultures, customs, and beliefs, nurses are a universal gift to all, and the decimated work that they do and kindness they deliver on a daily basis should serve as a reminder of the fundamental humanity inside us all'."

Lolo concluded, "To all the nurses in our territory: we thank you and salute you for all you do for the community."