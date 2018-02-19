PAGO PAGO — The National Park of American Samoa has recently begun efforts to assess the damage done to park forests and reefs by Cyclone Gita. Early survey reports reveal extensive damage to park trails in the form of downed trees, mud and debris slides, and fallen rocks.

At this point all trails within the National Park of American Samoa, and the Blunts Point World War II Heritage Trail are closed for safety concerns. Until further notice only authorized personal with the proper training and safety gear are allowed on any trail the National Park Service maintains. No park building or facilities were damaged in the storm, and the Visitor Center in Pago Pago is open as usual.

“In the face of the damage our community and islands have received, I am heartened by the community spirit demonstrated as we work to clean up. Please keep in mind damaged trees make the forests extremely hazardous at this time,” said park Superintendent Scott Burch.

“Park staff are working hard to assess damage and clear trails, but the scale of damage we are seeing will take us many weeks or months to clear before we can reopen all trails.”

The National Park of American Samoa is currently working with territory and federal partners to determine appropriate steps for recovery. The safety of park visitors, both locally and abroad, and the safety of park personnel remain the highest priority.

For more information please come by the Visitor Center located in Pago Pago or call 684 633-7082 .