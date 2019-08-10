New Zealanders meet with local leaders to explore business opps

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — American Samoa Chamber of Commerce, chairwoman Ella Gurr, New Zealand High Commission’s Dr. Trevor Matheson, and the NZ Pacific Business Council president Peter Mcgill, along with local leaders — from both the public and private sectors — held a special get-together geared towards collecting information on the viability of business opportunities in the territory.

Participants included representatives of several businesses in various industry sectors, such as construction, finance, IT, and education.

Even though it was just a one day visit on August 6th, the American Samoa Chamber of Commerce was able to partner with DOC director Keniseli Lafaele and other ASG department heads, as well as the private sector, to provide an overview of the economic opportunities American Samoa has to offer.

Officials from DOC, Port Administration, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Treasury Department, were able to provide viable information to the council. ASPA Chief Executive Officer Wallon Young, Faafoi Palepua of Starkist, and MTL Law were also crucial in the success of the visit.

“The importance of networking and trade within the Pacific is a necessity to strengthen our regional footprint on a global presence,” said Gurr. “An economic-fostered environment between the countries results in job creation and sound financial opportunities.”