With the support of American Samoa Visitor Bureau (ASVB), Jasons Travel Media (Jasons) is pleased to announce the launch of the first Jasons American Samoa Visitor Map, available in market from January 2018.

The map will be distributed through Travel Agents in New Zealand and Australia, at Auckland Airport’s International Departures, to prospective visitors around the world who order on Jasons.com and locally in American Samoa, through ASVB and their distribution channels.

The new map, a two-year publication, ensures American Samoa takes its rightful place within Jasons’ popular South Pacific series which includes the Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia (Tahiti and her Islands), New Caledonia, Niue, Norfolk Island, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu and Samoa.

American Samoa Visitors Bureau Executive Director, David Vaeafe said, “Jasons is a well known travel publisher in Australasia and we are pleased to join their stable of Pacific Island tourist maps and to be working with them to promote American Samoa.”

Jasons Managing Director, Brett Baudinet, shared his enthusiasm at the launch of the new publication, “We’re very happy to be working with David Vaeafe and his team at ASVB to make this partnership possible. We’re passionate about encouraging more visitors to American Samoa and keeping them informed of all the exciting things there are to see and do in the islands.”

The addition of a dedicated American Samoa Map is timed very well, as Jasons is also launching a new Jasons.com website and mobile app in 2018. All American Samoa businesses featured in the map will benefit from free listings on the website and mobile app, which works offline for enhanced ease-of-use including offline maps and turn-by-turn navigation.

Jasons Travel Media has also recently launched Explore.com — The Pacific’s first and very own online travel agency. American Samoa is now included in this launch and it is free for both Hotels and BnB’s to list their properties. Baudinet, an Oceania Davis Cup tennis player who has represented the Pacific for 14 years, is extremely passionate about putting our Pacific Islands on the map. “I’m proud of what we have achieved for our Pacific Nations through the marketing platforms of Jasons and Explore.com.”

The new American Samoa Visitor Map was made possible through support from the Department of Interior, Office of Insular Affairs in Washington, DC.

ABOUT JASONS TRAVEL MEDIA

Jasons has been pointing the way for South Pacific visitors for 25 years, publishing and distributing a full range of Visitor Guides and Maps throughout 11 South Pacific destinations. With the launch of a new website and mobile app in 2018, Jasons.com continues to bring innovative marketing solutions to the Pacific Island nations. Jasons Travel Media is a brand of Explore.com, the Pacific’s first and very own Online Travel.