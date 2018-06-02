(Left to right) The newly elected Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors: John Wasko, Ella Gurr, Paul Michael Young, Kalena Strachan, Tom Drabble, Lee Stewart, and Genevieve Gregg.

The annual election took place this week, Wednesday late afternoon, at Sadie’s by the Sea during a CoC general meeting.

A chair and co-chair, as well as other Board positions, are to be decided in the near future.