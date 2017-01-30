Neil’s Ace Home Center & cancer coalition raise $16K

Since 2009, Neil’s Ace Home Center has partnered with the American Samoa Community Cancer Coalition to raise stipends for cancer patients for their medical expenses, medical care and daily expenses.

The annual holiday fundraising project includes customer participation. At the time of the customer's purchase, ACE cashiers ask customers if they'd like to donate to the Cancer Coalition. With any donation made by the customer, ACE matches their donation, dollar for dollar.

The fundraising kicked off on November 21, 2016 and ended on Christmas Eve. During the 4-week fundraising for 2016, a total of $8,000 was raised through customer donations; and with ACE matching customer donations the combined donation to the Cancer Coalition for 2016 is $16,000.

In the 8 years of this fundraising drive a combined total of $74,600 has been raised.

ACE thanks their customers for their generous donations. Recognizing that the customers had so many other things going on during the Holiday Season, ACE appreciates the continuous support of what has been a successful fundraising effort for the last eight years.

Neil’s ACE Home Center recently celebrated 32 years of business in American Samoa and feels very strongly about giving back to the community it serves. It is a locally owned company, owned by the Scratch Family with over 100 employees.