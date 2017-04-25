Missed in the throes of fautasi fiva and Flag Day celebrations was National Lineman Appreciation Day, established in 2014 through a resolution adopted by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Board.

While most celebrated it on April 10, others waited until April 18, while for some, it’s still going on, as is the case in American Samoa.

The American Samoa Power Authority asks residents of our community to recognize and thank our local linemen, as well as linemen across the nation, for the work they do — all hours of the day, often in hazardous conditions, going above and beyond to restore power to their communities. [hashtag #ThankALineman]

The CEO of ASPA, Utu Abe Malae added, "Line work is hazardous and physically demanding. Come rain or shine, ASPA linemen risk life and limb to ensure the power lines are repaired and power outages few. Thank you guys, for all that you do!"

Samoa News sends out a special fa’amalo to ASPA’s linemen and others across the Pacific and the US — for your dedicated work!