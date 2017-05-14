Mother's Day Photo Contest

If pictures can tell WHAT we see in our "Moms", then I am happy to share with you this one of mine. I took this picture about 3 years ago after she came out of the hospital, she didn't know I was taking pictures of her. And of all the photos I took, it was this one that captured it all.

Sometimes I look at it and tears come to my eyes, tears of joy and sorrow! She's been through so much and yet, her steps do not falter and her faith in God remains! She's not perfect, but I believe in my heart she was created especially for me! I can only hope that I can be half the person she is when I have my own family!

— Latarah Ah See

Samoa News held a Mother’s Day contest — asking our readers to send in a “photo” of their mom that best illustrates what ‘you see in your Mom’.

We chose Latarah Ah See’s submission as the first place winner of the Samoa News Mother’s Day contest.

Samoa News staff and Management wishes a Happy Mother’s Day to all, including those special people who serve as caretakers and surrogates — a day to celebrate the strength of our faith and love in each other — our humanity — through the good and bad times — we are Family.

Special thanks goes out to the sponsors of the contest who provided gifts for the 4 winners. They are: Bluesky Communications, Vai’s Flowers, Roni’s Salon, and Mama’s Kitchen.

Awarded prizes:

1 Figo Orion LTE (4G+) Phone with Activation by Bluesky Communications

1 Gift Certificate ($40 lei) from Vai’s Flowers in Nu’uuli

1 Gift Certificate from Roni’s Salon (Haircut w/ Color/Highlights “The Works”

1 Gift Certificate ($30) from Mama’s Kitchen in Nuuuli

2nd Place:

1 Gift Certificate ($35 lei) from Va’s Flowers in Nu’uuli

1 Gift Certificate from Roni’s Salon (Haircut w/ shampoo & style)

1 Gift Certificate ($30) from Mama’s Kitchen in Nuuuli

3rd & 4th Place

1 Gift Certificate from Roni’s Salon (Haircut w/ shampoo & style)

1 Gift Certificate ($30) from Mama’s Kitchen in Nuuuli