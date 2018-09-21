Hope House donations pouring in

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Bishop Peter H. Brown expressed gratitude to Matson for their generous $2,000 contribution to Hope House. “This special place has been operating now for over 30 years thanks to the tremendous support of the community through invaluable partnerships with our business friends such as Matson,” Bishop Brown said.

“The Hope House management team has been able to complete renovations to the aging facility plus continue to provide care for our 18 elderly residents,” he noted.

“In the midst of local economic uncertainty, the Diocese of Samoa Pago Pago continues to rely on the goodwill of our community and lifetime business partners to keep Hope House operating,” he continued.

The latest donation to the only hospice facility on island comes as Hope House kicks off today, its two-day annual golf tournament to raise funds. Others that have donated to Hope House recently include Bank of Hawai’i for $10,000, and National Pacific Insurance for $1,000.