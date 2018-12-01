The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is providing specific details regarding a Talofa Airways incident at Pago Pago International Airport after Sen. Magalei Logovi’I voiced concerns about the slow emergency response from the airport’s rescue crew.

Responding to Samoa News inquiries, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor explained that the Talofa Airways plane landed without incident around 8:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 11) on Runway 5.

“While the plane was taxiing, the landing gear collapsed,” Gregor said Friday morning (Jan. 12) from Los Angeles. He said there were eight passengers on board and nobody was injured.

Gregor also said that the airline reported the incident to the FAA.

Magalei, who was among the passengers on the flight, told Samoa News on Thursday afternoon that he was very concerned with the slow emergency response from the airport rescue crew, who didn’t show up until later.

Magalei voiced his concern during Thursday’s Senate session (read earlier story for details on Magalei’s concerns).

A committee hearing has been called for Thursday, Jan. 18, and Port Administration director Taimalelagi Dr. Claire Poumele, will be among witnesses asked to testify.