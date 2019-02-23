Missouri Valley College recruiters travel to American Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Representatives from Missouri Valley College (MVC) in Marshall, Missouri will be visiting American Samoa Feb. 22- 28 for a recruiting trip. The group is being hosted by Pacific Island Foundation (PIF), a local nonprofit 501c3 organization.

Greg Silvey, MVC director of admissions; Paul Troth, head football coach; and Heather Troth, assistant professor of Nonprofit Leadership will travel to American Samoa for the seven-day recruiting trip where they will visit all of the local high schools and the community college.

“In the past, we have had a good number of students from American Samoa, and we are hoping to continue that,” said Silvey.

Missouri Valley College is a private liberal arts college located in the Midwestern United States in Marshall, Missouri. The College offers more than 30 degree programs and boasts a vibrant student life atmosphere on campus. MVC has a long tradition of athletic success and is home to the most winningest football program in the NAIA. There are a number of extracurricular activities to get involved in including fine arts, Greek life, and a number of student organizations.

The team from MVC will also be meeting up with the American Samoa National Olympic Committee and several of the National Sports Federations. MVC has several sports programs that are all included in the Olympic sports schedule: baseball, softball, basketball, golf, soccer, tennis, track & field, volleyball, weightlifting, and wrestling.

To learn more about Missouri Valley College, visit www.moval.edu or follow them on social media.

To find out more about the group while they are in American Samoa, contact Irene Kane at Pacific Island Foundation (PIF) irene@pacificislandfoundation.org or call 252-5569.