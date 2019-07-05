Mission of Hope offers free medical clinic in 2Samoas

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Dozens of the territory’s elderly population received free medical services this past Wednesday, thanks to the Mission of Hope Ministries, the same group that intends to open a community health center in American Samoa within the next year.

In previous years, Mission of Hope generally would offer a string of free medical clinics around the island, in various villages, to accommodate residents on both ends of the territory. This year however, there was a glitch in getting their medical supplies and equipment shipped here. That’s why there was only one clinic offered, and it was at the Territorial Administration on Aging (TAOA) compound in Pago Pago.

Wednesday’s clinic followed the group’s return from Upolu and Savaii, where hundreds of people received free care.

Mission of Hope’s medical clinics were coordinated locally by the late Bishop Vaifanua Mulitauaopele, a graduate of Samoana High School who went on to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam War. It’s Mulitauaopele’s widow Eva who is continuing his work and passion, of providing free medical services to the residents of the two Samoas.

Mission of Hope is behind the establishment of 23 health centers across the United States.

Speaking to Samoa News on Wednesday, Ioane Filipo, one of the dozens of locals who took advantage of the free services said, “It’s always nice when things like this are offered here. I came so I can inquire about my overall health and get information on how I can live longer.”