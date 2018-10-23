Miss ASCC Pageant returns

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Community College (ASCC) is proud to announce the return of its Miss ASCC Pageant, which will take place this Saturday, October 27th, beginning at 6 p.m. in the College’s Multi-Purpose Center Auditorium. Five young ladies representing the various ASCC student clubs will vie for the title of the College’s ceremonial representative for public events on and off campus. The event organizer is the ASCC Student Government Association (SGA).

This year’s contestants represent a wide range of student organizations.

Ms. Aisavali Peters, age 19, of Pago Pago, is sponsored by Fresh Print;

Belinda Tiatia, 20, of Petesa, is running as Miss X-Factorial;

Grace Lagai, 19, of Tafuna is sponsored by Family & Friends;

Emma Davenport, 19 and another Petesa resident, represents the Political Science Club; and

Leulynn Leifi, who will turn 19 next month, is sponsored by the Student Association for FaaSamoa.

The duties and responsibilities of Miss ASCC include wearing her official crown and sash at all official functions during her reign as required. She must also present herself in speech, actions and dress in the manner befitting her title. Miss ASCC serves as an honorary member of the SGA and as a representative of ASCC for one full term, which includes the fall and spring semesters.

Candidates must be ASCC students between age 18 and 23, and must meet academic requirements that include a cumulative grade point average of 2.7 or higher.

Competition in a variety of categories will give this year’s five contestants the opportunity to show their unique abilities.

During the evening’s program, the categories will include Chief Wear (traditional) and Siva Samoa; Talent, which each contestant will have creative leeway to display; and Formal Wear and Stage Interview, in which each contestant will model a Puletasi that incorporates the official ASCC colors of maroon and gold, and next will be asked to discuss in depth their response to a question posed by the moderator.

“We feel very excited to bring back our Miss ASCC Pageant,” said Dean of Student Services Dr. Emilia Le’i, whose division oversees the SGA. “The last five years have seen a major re-configuring of the ASCC student clubs, which now all now aligned to a specific area of study or cultural interest. Traditionally, the contestants for the Miss ASCC title have come from these clubs. However, following the re-configuration of the ASCC clubs, it took time for new ones to form, and during this period we did not have enough clubs to continue with the Pageant.

“Fortunately, the number of clubs we have now has made it possible for us to bring back selecting a new Miss ASCC,” Dr. Le’i said.

For this Saturday’s festivities, doors to the MPC Auditorium will open at 5 p.m., one hour prior to the start of the event. Seating will be on a first come-first serve basis, and general admission to the Pageant is $10.

For more information, contact the ASCC Student Services Division at 699-2722, extension 0004.