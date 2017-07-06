Mighty Warriors graduate 267

It was a beautiful sunny day for a graduation in Tafuna for the mighty warriors of Tafuna High School at their school gymnasium.

This year, Tafuna High had the highest number of graduates on island — 267 graduates — 55 who were part of the National Honor Society, which included 3 Valedictorians and 1 Salutatorian.

Principal of Tafuna High School, Ms. Beauty Tuiasosopo gave the welcoming remarks saying how proud she is for the 267 graduates, advising them to keep going and to never give up.

Vice Principal Mrs. Tutuila N. Togilau introduced the top honors students, with the highest honors going to three Class Valedictorians: John Ah Ching-Iosefo GPA 4.0, Deborah Meleisea GPA 4.0, and Kiso Skelton GPA 4.0; and the second highest honor going to Class Salutatorian Willie Peter Uhrle with a GPA 3.989.

Uhrle also received a distinguished athlete’s award with couple of acceptances to universities as well as scholarship offers — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology with a $20,000 Trustee Scholarship, Carroll College- $5,000 Bishop George Leo Thomas Scholarship and a $56,000 All Saints Award.

Valedictorian Ah Ching-Iosefo is sixteen years, and is the son of Tauiliili Silivelio and Juliana Ah Ching –Iosefo of Laulii, Tafuna and Leulumoega. He is the youngest of eight children and attended Tafuna High School all four years. He has THS’ highest SAT score of 1200 and ACT score of 25 and will be attending the University of San Francisco in August. He aspires to become a lawyer.

Some of his achievements, include freshman class representative, team captain of JLAB, the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl, baseball team member during all four years, in 2016, he was the only student from American Samoa to attend the 2016 Republican National Convention, he placed first in National History Day in his freshman, sophomore and senior years, he has participated in the Island Wide Young Writers competition and Speech Festival during his senior year, and he was a member of the” Close Up” contingent that traveled to Washington DC in his junior year.

Deborah Meleisea, one of the three Vals, says her favorite quote is “education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” She is the daughter of Faauliuli Ia Ale Meleisea and Peniamina Meafou Meleisea. She told Samoa News her parents value education more than anything and would tell her and her siblings, “School First and you will get a good job and be able to do anything you want.”

At age 5 she started her schooling at Manulele kindergarten where she had her first experience of “fun” in learning. “Kindergarten was the starting keystone of my educational journey that was filled with positivity and joy,” she said.

Kiso Skelton, who is the third Valedictorian for Tafuna High School, is the son of Paepaefoa Alex Skelton and Patisepa Skelton of Pago Pago, Iliili and Tafuna. He is the youngest of six children. Skelton is a very religious person and has a great passion for his church.

Skeleton will be studying at the University of Chaminade in Hawai’i — for a major in Economics, with a minor in Political Science, and has a full ride Regents scholarship of $34,000. He was also accepted at Northern Arizona University, Pacific Lutheran University, and University of Portland. His goal is to return home and work for the government.

“IA MANU MAI LAGI OU ALA”

The “Home of the Warriors” Tafuna High School bid farewell to 267 seniors yesterday morning — with their commencement ceremony jammed packed with proud families and close friends who came to support the largest graduating class on island for 2017.

The Commencement speaker was a scientist, Dr. Andrew Ah Young, who is a young Samoan investigator at the biotechnology company Genentech, where he studies and develops treatments for diseases such as cancer and arthritis. He is a graduate of Tafuna High School, some 12 years ago.

In an energized address, Ah Young shared stories and life experiences with the graduating seniors focusing on the one word he said describes it all — “I want to share with you one word and that is the golden word ‘Education’.”

“Not all of you will go to college, not all of you will go to ASCC, in fact most of you don’t even know what you’re doing tomorrow. But regardless of what plans we have and don’t have, you and I make the future of this island and we have our work cut out,” he said. “Personal education will fulfill and ground you and only when your feet are fully planted will you begin to grow..”

Ah Young concluded by sharing a quote that inspired him by Dr.Ruth Matagi-Tofiga who spoke at his graduation 12 years ago, “Whatever passion you choose to pursue be the very best at it, if you want to be a teacher be the best teacher, if you want to be the janitor be the best janitor…” He added, “… and while you’re becoming the best in your profession, I challenge you and encourage you to be the best human being that you can be…”

Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga offered special remarks, noting it was now time for … children of American Samoa … this is all in your hands now … go on and “ia manu mai lagi ou ala”.

In addition to the high honors received by the three Valedictorians and one Salutatorian, there were others accepted to various colleges and received scholarship offers, as well some who joined the US Armed Forces.

Brigham Young University (Hawaii) – Margaret Tuna, Chaminade University – Frantacia Mauigoa [$34,000 Regents Scholarship], Adrienne Sa’u, Josiah Siliva [$34,000 Regents Scholarship], Kiso Skelton [$34,000 Regents Scholarship, National Society of High School Honors – Kevin Galoia, Michael Hunter, Josiah Siliva, Tiapepeloutofi Uiagalelei, Willie Uhrle, Northern Arizona University – Michael Hunter, Adrienne Sa’u, Julia Faaiu, [$36,000 Presidents Excellence Scholarship], Emla Solaita, Kiso Skelton, Rattea Tagoa’I, Oregon State University – Shania Wilson, Pacific Lutheran University – Kiso Skelton [$25,000 Academic Scholarship], Saint Martin University – Richaline Puni [$48,000 Faculty Scholarship], Josiah Siliva [$60,000 Deans Scholarship], Emla Solaita [$64,000 Presidents Scholarship], Simpson University – Frantacia Mauigoa.

University of Hawaii (Hilo) – Frantacia Mauigoa, Rattea Tagoa’I, University of Hawaii (Manoa) – Rattea Tagoa’I, Adelene Talaeai, Tatianna Kelly, Penei Pavihi with a Football Full Scholarship. University of Idaho – Shania Wilson, University of Iowa – Shania Wilson, University of Portland – Kiso Skelton [$84,000 Presidents Scholarship], Wentworth Military Academy – Moana Faifeau, Austin Potoa’e, Richaline Puni, Frantacia Mauigoa, Shania Wilson, Western New Mexico University – Alapeti Seui, Inu Young, Christopher Soliai, Austin Potoa’e, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Scholarship – Alex Ieremia, New Mexico Institute Football NJCAA Scholarship – Michael Gauta.

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology – Willie Uhrle [$20,000 Trustee Scholarship], Carroll College – Willie Uhrle [$56,000 All Saints Award and $56,000 Bishop George Leo Thomas Scholarship], Greer River College – Baldwin Wilson

ACT Composite Scores 19+ - Ruth Epati, Julia Faaiu, John Iosefo, Austin Potoa’e, Adrienne Sa’u, Emla Solaita, Adelene Talaeai, Farrah Young,

SAT Scores 1000+ — Adelene Talaeai, John Iosefo, Rattea Tagoa’I, Ruth Epati, Tanu Peleti

Citizenship Award – Evielynn Fetuao

Leadership Award – Austin Potoa’e

Rotary 4-Way Test Award – Emla Solaita

Female Scholar of the Year Award – Frantacia Mauigoa

Male Scholar of the Year Award – Penei Pavihi

Female Athlete of the Year Award – Devine Tautunuafatasi

Male Athlete of the Year Award – Andrew Toilolo

Principal’s Athlete Award – Alisha Sila [Female], Jerichson Sipa [Male].

U.S Army: Mcnair Afioae, Elizabeth Faoasau, Derek Fuimaono, Iva Maiava, Pauline Mulitalo, Damien Sua

US Marines: Sheldon Auvaa, Christopher Rose, Daniel Tuula.

Distinguished Athlete Awards: Iva Maiava (female) and Willie Uhrle (male)

Marine Scholastic Excellence Award: Farrah Young

Semper Fidelis Award For Musical Excellence: Charis Sao

Most Improved Student from Representative Samuel Meleisea Award: McNair Afioa’e

Dave Albert Meredith Memorial Scholarship Class of 1996: Fetaomi Mailo

Roy Junior Eteuati Memorial Scholarship: Rattea Tagoa’i

McDonald’s Scholarship: Taavili Amosa

Public Health Scholarship: Emla Solaita