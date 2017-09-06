Mighty Sharks graduate 220

The Home of the Mighty Sharks was crowded with proud parents, close friends and honored guests who came together to celebrate the turning of the tassels and the beginning of a new chapter for the graduates.

The Sharkies were dressed in their traditional school color – royal blue with their class motto, “It’s where my story begins”. The commencement ceremony was held at the school gymnasium yesterday morning with 220 official graduates and with Lt.Governor Lemanu Mauga, Congresswoman Aumua Amata, and DOE Director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga present.

The top two honors were recognized by Vice Principal, Brenda Coffin-Aisoli and were presented to Valedictorian Brie-A’Nah Augustina Fruean and Salutatorian Grace-Damona Lumina Tuatoo.

Brie-A’Nah Fruean is the daughter of Selepa Fruean and was raised by her grandparents, Tuni and Epenesa Fruean of Pago Pago. Her spiritual upbringing at Pago Pago CCJS was under the guidance of Dr. Rev. Lauoi and Tina Taimi Mageo and now under the leadership of Dr. Rev. Patolo and Mae Mageo.

She enrolled at Samoana High School where she flourished and fulfilled a myriad of accomplishments — maintaining a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.9, SAT score of 1050, and ACT of 20. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was elected NHS Treasurer. In addition, she is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

She participated in many academic activities and events like the Science Fair, Math Competition, History Day, Speech Festival, Political Forum, and Accounting Competition. She was also a member of the Sharks Girls Basketball Team.

Accepted by six universities, Fruean chose Dominican University in California where she will be majoring in Biology.

“I chose Biology because I want to be in the medical field,” she told Samoa News. “My favorite subjects are Science and Math so this helps with my major.”

Her advice to her fellow graduates: “The sky’s the limit and we always have each other.”

Salutatorian Grace Tuato’o is the daughter of Dr. Seakerise Tuato’o and Alapasa Petelo Tino of Alofau, Masefau, Manu’a, Fagatogo and A’asu.

She was a member of the Samoana Tautua Choir and National Honor Society for 3 years. She participated in the Speech Festival, served as Junior Class Treasurer, and was a member of the yearbook staff. Tuato’o participated in the Island-Wide Math Competition, track and field, and is a recipient of the Rotary 4-Way Test Award.

She has been accepted to numerous schools including Louisiana State University, University of Nevada, and UH but will be attending University of Washington majoring in molecular & cellular biology with a minor in mathematics.

Grace told Samoa News the reason she wants to pursue this field of study is because she was inspired by her father, who is a doctor. “My dad has been a role model for me growing up so that’s why I want to major in this.” She advises her peers to “Never be afraid, keep following your dreams, and keep hustling.”

In addition to Fruean and Tuato’o, other seniors who graduated with honors included: Tutulumanulagi Gloria Alailima-Utu, Racquel Balza, Dennis Brandt, Merelama Chong, Ann Faimoa, Faith Faumuina, Finiana Finau, Dorothea Fruean, Sinailetulaga Kulberg, Garion Langford, Faapupula Laolagi, Tulili Lavasii, Marietta Lee, Susanna Lee, Mary Malubay, Aliileleimatumua Mata’u, Latoya Mauigoa, Christina Mendoza, Reinnette Noa, Alai Paleafei, Zemirah Pati, Aisavali Peters, Angielani Pola, Tuimalata Puletiuatoa, Simone Sanitoa, Suli Sataua, Duncan Seva’aetasi, Feiloai Thompson, Cinta Tua’au, Catherina Tuaolo, Kapiolani Tuivaiti, Darius Shimasaki Vaofanua, and Taeaomataaga Voigt.

Graduates who scored between 1010-1150 on the SAT were: Garion Langford, Gina Coffin, Finiana Finau, Faith Faumuina, Darius Vaofanua, Zemirah Pati, Racquel Balza, Suli Sataua, Sina Kulberg, Brie-a’Nah Fruean, Susanna Lee, Taeao Voigt, Fuaautoa Amisone, Lei-Pualani Amisone, Grace Tuatoo, and Marietta Lee.

Those with ACT scores between 18-24 were: Grace Tuatoo, Susanna Lee, Reinnette Noa, Darius Vaofanua, Marietta Lee, Finiana Finau, Faau Seumanutafa, Atipopo Tino, Eteva Mauga, Theodora Perelini, Fuaautoa Amisone, Alai Paleafei, Christina Mendoza, and Racquel Balza.

The event was filled with so much love and support from proud parents, friends and distinguished guests.

Master of Ceremonies, Samoana High School Principal Faaumatiaipuapua Siatuu-Leatualevao welcomed all who attended, chief among them being Lt.Governor Lemanu P. Mauga who was selected as the keynote speaker.

“Fearlessly pursue your dreams, know that you will fail along the way but don’t allow that to discourage you to fulfill what you have set up to do,” Lemanu said.

The Lt.Govenor then invited music instructor Pati Pati to sing with him a song thanking the teachers for all their hard work and never giving up on these students. The audience of parents, families and friends joined in.

“Don’t forget where you come from. Serve your people, your family and remember your culture. Serve with love and kindness because kindness goes a long way.”

He then called for another song and a graduate sang, “He Raised Me Up.”

The Lt. Governor concluded, “This is the day your parents dreamed of after many years of raising and bringing you up. Do not disappoint those who have done so much to put you where you are today.”

The two top students for the Class of 2017 are Valedictorian Brie-A’Nah Fruean and Salutatorian Grace-Damona Tuato’o.

Principial Siatuu-Leatualevao presented all 220 graduates to DOE Director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga, who confirmed the graduates as the Samoana High School graduating Class of 2017.

The presentation of diplomas and turning of tassels, followed by a benediction offered by Rev.Tini Filisi, brought the ceremony to a close.

COLLEGE ACCEPTANCE / ACADEMIC & ATHLETIC SCHOLARSHIPS

Brie-A’Nah Fruean – Dominican University of California ($96,000 Trustee Scholarship), St. Ambrose University ($15,000 scholarship award), Dominican University of California ($24,000 annual scholarship), Marymount University ($15,500 annual presidential scholarship), Northern Arizona University, Brenau University.

Catherine Tuaolo – Saint Martin’s University ($60,000 Dean’s Scholarship), University of Hawaii- Leeward Community College.

Cinta Tuaau – Marymount University ($44,000 Merit Scholarship), Northern Arizona University.

Faith Faumuina – Washington State University ($10,000 Cougar Academic Award).

Darius Vaofanua – Hawaii Pacific University ($40,000 Kuleana Scholarship), Wentworth Institute of Technology, Northern Arizona University, Notre Dame de Namur University

Marietta Lee – Chaminade University ($54,000 Regents Scholarship)

Fautua Maiava – Colorado Mesa University ($19,000 Athletic Scholarship), Monmouth College ($58,000 Dean Scholarship), St. Norbert College ($36,000 Van Dyke Award), Augustana University ($44,000 scholarship award), Culver-Stockton College ($13,000 Athletic Scholarship), Rochester Community & Technical College, Adam State University, Dixie State University, Avila University, Bradley University, Nebraska Wesleyan University, St. Louis University, APIASF Scholarship Recipient

Finiana Finau – Northern Arizona University ($36,000 President’s Scholarship), St. Martin’s University ($64,000 President’s Scholarship), University of Hawaii-Hilo, University of Arkansas

Racquel Balza – Keiser University ($44,000 merit scholarship)

Kapiolani Tuivaiti – University of Hawaii – Hilo ($17,000 scholarship), University of Hawaii- Manoa ($17,000 scholarship), Hawaii Pacific University ($23,000 scholarship), APIASF Scholarship Recipient

Alai Solo Paleafei – Wentworth Institute of Technology

Christina Mendoza – Chaminade University, University of Pittsburgh-Bradford

Grace Tuatoo – Louisiana State University, University of Washington, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Latoya Mauigoa – South Carolina University

Simone Sanitoa – St. Martin’s University

Divac Tua – Modesto Junior College

Faavavau Lilio – Dixie State University

Cornelius Aiava – Dixie State University

Josepha Siatini – Garden City Community College (Football Scholarship),

Duncan Sevaaetasi – Hawaii Pacific University ($40,000 Pono Scholarship), University of Colorado

Sinailetulaga Kulberg – Grand Canyon University ($6,750 scholarship), University of Hawaii –Hilo

Suli Satana – Notre Dame de Namur University ($56,000 Belmont Scholarship), Anna Maria College ($80,000 Merit Scholarship), University of Arizona.

Susanna Lee – St.Joseph’s College ($44,000 Scholastic Achievement Award), Dean College ($22,000 Oliver Dean Scholarship), Notre Dame de Namur University ($64,000 Belmont Scholarship), Pacific University ($72,000 Presidential Scholarship), Hawaii Pacific University, Concordia University-Portland ($52,000 President Merit Scholarship), Concordia University – New York ($34,000 Clippers Scholarship), Washing College ($74,000 scholarship), Marymount Manhattan College ($40,000 Dean’s College), St. Martin’s University ($64,000 President’s Scholarship).

Taeaomataaga Voigt – Johnson & Wales University ($36,000 Presidential Academic Scholarship), North Park University ($50,000 Presidential Scholarship), University of Denver ($64,000 Crimson/Gold Scholar)

Tuimalata Puletiuatoa - Hawaii Pacific University ($40,000 Pono Scholarship), Marymount University ($58,000 Dean Scholarship), Delaware Valley University ($68,000 Challenge Grant), Walla Walla Community College, Everette Community College, Northern Arizona University, St. Leo University.

Vimoto Mageo – Garden City Community College – Footall Scholarship,

Zemirah Pati – University of the Pacific ($24,000 scholarship), Colorado State University, Northern Arizona University, Marymount California University, Hawaii Pacific University, St. Martins University

Mary Malubay – Marymount California University ($44,000 Merit Scholarship), St. Martin’s University ($64,000 President’s Scholarship), Chaminade University ($58,000 Regents Scholarship), Northern Arizona University, Seattle Pacific University, Hawaii Pacific University, Alaska Pacific University.

US ARMED FORCES

Army – Gloria Alailima Utu, Safua Faletolu, Quentin Jennings, Ann Faimoa, Atipopo Tin, Tulili Lavasi’I, Feiloa’I Thompson, Ali’I Mata’u, Catherine Tuaolo, Kaisa Maiava

Marines – Susanna Lee

PTA AWARDS

Leadership Award went to Finiana Finau, Citizenship Award presented to Dalen Tupua, Female Scholar-Athlete Award to Simone Sanitoa, Female Athlete Award to Saono Enesi, Male Scholar-Athlete Award to Faavavau Lilio, Male Athlete Award to Ueligitone Tualaulelei

