Message to ASCC grads — believe in yourselves

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Community College held its 70th Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2019 — with 65 graduates.

Acting Governor, Lt. Gov. Lemanu Peleti Sialega Mauga gave special remarks. in lieu of Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga, who continues to be off-island due to health issues. Leo’o Dr. Patrick Danielson, principal of Leone HS was the Commencement speaker this year.

The message to graduates is to believe in yourselves; that failure and success go hand in hand — and ultimately your dreams do come true by “doing” not “wishing”.

The American Samoa Community College had its 70th Commencement Ceremony last Friday, May 17, 2019 — for 65 graduates. Graduates, after the formal ceremony, traditionally receive candy and money ulas, as well as lots of hugs & kisses from friends and family members. [photo: LF]

Proud family members with their graduate after the American Samoa Community College's 70th Commencement Ceremony last Friday, May 17, 2019 — for 65 graduates. Balloons, candy and money ulas are just part of the celebration, with an 'aiga to follow. [photo: LF]

An ASCC grad with his family members, after the American Samoa Community College's 70th Commencement Exercise on Friday, May 17, 2019 — for 65 graduates. [photo: LF]