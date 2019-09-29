Memorial Service honors the 34 who perished in 2009 tsunami

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAOA — Several family members representing the 34 people in American Samoa who perished in the Sept. 29, 2009 tsunami attended Saturday's memorial service hosted by the territorial government marking the 10th anniversary of the worst natural disaster in American Samoa’s history. Some family members brought large portraits of their loved ones and were displayed on stage at the Veterans Memorial Monument at Tafuna.

Also on stage were 34-empty decorated chairs for the victims.