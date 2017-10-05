McDonald’s scholar graduates

Lina Allele Su’a, a recipient of the McDonald’s American Samoa Scholarship, graduated this semester, Spring 2017, with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Hawaii- West Oahu. Lina graduated from ASCC with an Associate of Science in Business Administration and Associate of Science in Accounting, before attending the UH.

She was awarded the $25,000 scholarship in 2015, the year the company celebrated its 25th anniversary in American Samoa. McDonald’s American Samoa usually awards $20,000, but in honor of its anniversary, that year their scholarship award was $25K.

Lina extends her thanks and appreciation to the McDonald’s Scholarship Committee and Board Members for the tremendous help, with a special "Faafetai Tele" to HTC Tautolo Agaoleatu C. Tautolo and wife Meleane and family for the financial assistance. Without their financial support, she says she would not have made it through the two years.

Lina would also like to acknowledge her instructors from ASCC Business Department Dr. Fa'atoafe, Professor Lam Yuen and Taua'i for their help while she was a student at ASCC.

The graduate encourages other students, who are now attending ASCC to take advantage of McDonald's scholarship.

She is the daughter of Tofa Galumalemana Su’a and Katerina Ameperosa Su’a.