McDonald’s honors employees

First Lady, Cynthia Malala Moliga (left), on behalf of McDonald’s American Samoa Inc., presented the McDonald’s Special Recognition Award to Teofilo Magalo during last Friday’s Workforce Appreciation Day at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The award, signed by McDonald’s chief executive officer and president Tautolo Charlie A. Tautolo, to Magalo as a “most valuable contributor to the success of McDonald’s.” Tautolo selected Magalo for the award.

The award presentation was part of the program, which gave the private sector an opportunity to make award presentations and to recognize their employees. McDonald’s was the only one with a presentation and recognition.

Teofilo, who started with the grill cook team in 2007, has been working for McDonald’s for 10 years and is the manager of the Tafuna Restaurant and also an Assistant to Operations, according to information provided to Samoa News by McDonald’s over the weekend.

McDonald’s also sent a delegation of more than 20 employees to participate in the program and march in the parade.

This year McDonald’s also recognized 17-years of service for one of its employees who has been employed at the local fast-food chain franchise since it was opened in the territory in 2000 at the Tafuna restaurant. It also recognized nine-employees with over 10 years of service.