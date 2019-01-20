McConnell Dowell helps out NVTHS, and Rep. Sanitoa sends his thanks

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — This photo taken last Thursday, shows the back gate entrance to Nuuuli Vocational Technical High School.

Rep. Larry Sanitoa had sought help from McConnell Dowell, through company official Stuart Pilat, to fix the potholes in the area, following a request from a teacher at the high school.

Sanitoa sent a note of thanks to McConnell Dowell, saying that with good weather this past Tuesday morning, it was great to see Timani Samau, Project Engineer and the McConnell crew with heavy equipment filling up the huge potholes that have been there since the beginning of the school year.

“The team did a wonderful job,” Sanitoa said, noting that the repairs are only temporary and McConnell will apply a permanent fix once the company operates the asphalt plant.

On another matter, Sanitoa recalled that Stuart had mentioned “assisting our only trade school with offering perhaps work training and/or apprenticeship opportunities.”

Sanitoa provided contact information for the local Department of Education in regards to Pilat’s offer to help students.

“Fa'afetai tele lava Stuart and McConnell Dowell for your ongoing efforts to help our schools and our community,” Sanitoa concluded.