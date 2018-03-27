Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Fale Laumei in Utulei was full to maximum capacity with proud parents, family members, friends, and teachers as the local Department of Education hosted the awards ceremony for this year's Territorial Math and Science Fair competitions.

For the high school division, South Pacific Academy took first place overall, followed by Tafuna High School in 2nd and Manumalo Academy in 3rd place.

This year, awards were presented to the Top 5 students in each grade level.

Pacific Horizons took the Top 2 slots in the 9th grade division: Victor Chen placed 1st while Kevin Lo came in 2nd.

Tafuna High School claimed the 3rd and 4th slots, with the performances of Jade Kruse and Tavita Kuki.

The 5th spot went to Fengyun Chen of Manumalo Academy.

The following are the results for the Level 10-12 division:

LEVEL 10:

1. Evelini Suani (Manumalo)

1. Uelese Patu (South Pacific Academy)

2. Philip Liang (Manumalo)

3. Michelle Lo (Pacific Horizons)

4. Talofa Fe'a (Tafuna HS)

5. Take Masina (Tafuna HS)

LEVEL 11:

1. Dio Feng (South Pacific Academy)

2. HeYao Yang (South Pacific Academy)

3. Hewlett De Lara (Manumalo)

4. Aitulagi Alofa (Manumalo)

5. Akenese Saleutogi (Tafuna HS)

LEVEL 12:

1. Taeyeon Bae (Manumalo)

1. Isek Kuki (Tafuna HS)

2. Timothy Guyapa (South Pacific Academy)

3. Karlinna Sanchez (Samoana HS)

4. Gayathri Murali (South Pacific Academy)

5. Mua Fiatoa (Tafuna HS)

One of the most glaring facts this year was the absence of competition from the local public high schools. Only Tafuna HS and Samoana HS showed up, with the Warriors coming in strong and performing well, with a second place overall finish, while one student from the Sharks placed in the Top 5 in the senior category.

Some of the parents in the audience were wondering if the other public high schools placed, or if they competed at all.

For the elementary division, coordinators decided to recognize the Top 10 students in this year's math comp. The results are as follows:

FIRST PLACE:

Angela Chen (Pacific Horizons)

Michael Sun (South Pacific Academy)

Lily Feng (South Pacific Academy)

Jasmine Mondelo (Manumalo)

Elzira Noga (Manumalo)

SECOND PLACE:

Georgina Alofa (Manumalo)

Michael Iosefo (Pava'ia'i)

THIRD PLACE:

Mavis Liang (South Pacific Academy)

Marcelo Chen (Pacific Horizons)

FOURTH PLACE:

Georgia Cox (Pacific Horizons)

Audrey Rose Sevaaetasi (Kanana Fou)

FIFTH PLACE:

Ray Tulafono (Samoa Baptist)

Sunia Sinisa (Siliaga)

SIXTH PLACE:

Centennial Wulf (SPICC)

Saipale Fuimaono (Kanana Fou)

Ferila Vele (Coleman)

Waiana Sila Tanielu (Leatele)

SEVENTH PLACE:

Fa'apaia Vili (Coleman)

Vaafuti Vaafuti (Siliaga)

EIGHTH PLACE:

Caylene Tasi (Tafuna Elementary)

Sherine Ortiz (Samoa Baptist)

Opetaia Chong Wong (Pavaiai)

Eciladen Ulu (Samoa Baptist)

NINTH PLACE:

Leilani Togi (Pavaiai)

Anthony Savaiinaea (Tafuna Elementary)

TENTH PLACE:

Lawrence Fautau (Fitiuta)

Jenny Talavou (Coleman)

Suli Faalogo (SPICC)

Every student who placed in the Top 10 this year is an 8th grader. The multiple winners indicate that competition is becoming stronger every year and there is much to look forward to next year, when these number crunchers compete at the high school level.