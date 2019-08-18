Marine Sanctuary recruiting to fill community-at-large Tutuila west seat

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa (NMSAS) Advisory Council is currently recruiting for the Community-at-Large: Tutuila West Area seat. The NMSAS Advisory Council provides the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries with advice and recommendations on the management of the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa.

The Advisory Council is composed of 17 voting members and 8 non-voting members, who serve on a volunteer basis and represent a variety of local user groups, the public, and territorial and federal governmental jurisdictions.

Applications are due before or by August 28, 2019. Applications not received or postmarked by August 28th will not be considered.

For more information, including a copy of the application, visit <https://americansamoa.noaa.gov/council/recruitment/ > or contact Charity Porotesano at Charity.Porotesano@noaa.gov or call 633-6500.

The NMSAS Advisory Council actively recruits for new members when positions are available. Check their website frequently for updates on how you can help manage your underwater treasures! Participation in the next council meeting on August 22nd at 9 a.m. in the Sanctuary Room of the Tauese P. F. Sunia Ocean Center is encouraged.