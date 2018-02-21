Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Chief Associate Judge, Mamea Sala Jr., (left) administered the oath of office to the new Administrative Law Judge, Marie Alailima, with her husband, Commerce Department director Keniseli Lafaele (middle) holding the Bible. The brief ceremony was held Feb. 12 at the Governor’s Office conference room.

Alailima, who had served as ALJ Pro Tempore since 2007 was confirmed early this month by the Senate. (The ALJ post is not subject to House confirmation.)

Alailima has practice law in the territory since 1996. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she also received her Juris Doctorate degree.