Lymphatic Filariasis – Where are we with coverage?

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The map pictured here shows us to date the percentage of people from each village that have taken their MDA medicines. In order to ensure the success of this program for American Samoa, 80% of the population needs to come and take their medicines. We are currently at 46.2% and we need more people to urgently participate by taking their medicines.

In 2016, a study out of the Australian National University found that some villages in American Samoa had higher rates of people with LF worm infections. These villages have been named on the map above. This was based on community-based blood surveys within 30 villages on Tutuila.

ALL people living in American Samoa are at risk of being infected with lymphatic filariasis.

The end date to receive your free medicines is Oct. 28th. Tafuna Health Center is open 24/7 to serve you. Please call 633-5871/5872 for more information on how to get your medicines.

GLOBAL PROGRAM ON LYMPHATIC FILARIASIS

Palau joins other Pacific nations of the Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, and Tonga in the successful elimination of LF since 2016, and other WPRO nations of China, Republic of Korea, Viet Man, and now Cambodia. The Global Program to Eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis was launched in 2000 aims to eliminate this public health problem by 2020.

LYMPHATIC FILARIASIS – VILLAGE COVERAGE IN AMERICAN SAMOA

