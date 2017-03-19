LYC completes waterline extension

Last month, the area in front of LYC Inc. in Malaeimi, across from Neil’s ACE Home Center is where crewmembers from Continental Transport Corporation (CTC) were busy installing huge pipes for an underground waterline extending more than 8,000 feet.

The work is a huge undertaking being carried out by the local company as a project for the American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA). The outlet for the nearby Shan-J Restaurant and Bar parking lot had to be closed off as CTC workers laid the massive underground pipes. Traffic moves at a cautiously slow pace while the CTC crew worked ‘round the clock to get things done.

Founded by the late Senator HC Togia’i Faasefulu and Mrs. Elisapeta Togia’i, CTC has been serving the local community for over four decades. The company is based in Fogagogo and in addition to construction, they also operate the fully operational — tested and approved — Tula Rock Crushing Quarry, providing aggregate supplies and building materials for all projects: government, residential, and commercial.

The company is also the sole authorized distributor of New Zealand based hydraulic hoses and fittings for heavy equipment machinery and fishing boats.

Some of their completed jobs include the Nu’uuli Shoreline Protection and Drainage Mitigation Project, the installation of a utility water tank with main water lines servicing the far west villages of Fagali’i, Malota, and Fagamalo, the Pago Pago Port Slab repair project, and the Vatia Shoreline.

Check them out by logging on to <ctcpago.com>