Looking Back at 2018 — who was naughty and who was nice

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A year that began with devastation from Tropical Storm Gita is ending with a cyclone of another sort — a partial federal government shutdown that has affected some ASG services and employees.

Like most years, we have a lot of stories about who was naughty and who was nice. Drug and sex abuse cases crowded our courts and yet American Samoa also saw the opening of the long awaited swim center and the Territorial Bank got its routing number.

Many of the events we’re following in the newsroom will follow us into 2019 and maybe beyond. Conflict over the Retirement Fund investment in ASTCA, the effects of the new minimum wage and ASG’s cash flow are challenges that will linger long after we’ve sung “Old Lang Syne”.

To refresh your memory of 2018, here are some of the year’s top headlines.

JANUARY

Stats show 51.4% of prisoners at TCF were Samoa citizens

ASCC Multi-purpose Center dedicated

Drug cases dominate court calendar

Search for American Samoa cop wanted in drug bust reaches West Coast

Four escapees from TCF still at large

Higher taxes to pay for spending once again an ASG priority

Immigration issues blamed for off-island doctor shortage

Work underway to stabilize foundation for new Fono building

ASG pulls plug on planned food processing plant

7th Circuit Court votes against expanding voting rights to territories

Swim Center officially opens

Laser beam pointed at last Friday’s Hawaiian Air flight

Three arrested for role in alleged food stamp fraud

DOC survey shows Ofu and Olosega food prices exorbitant

Taxi driver arrested for alleged abuse of 9-year old girl

FEBRUARY

Plot thickens in latest misconduct allegation at Juvie Detention

Illegal drugs regularly discovered in American Samoa mail

Former customs agent sentenced in airport marijuana bust

Routing number in place, now TBAS works to set up master account

Territory assesses damage from Tropical Cyclone Gita

Public schools closed this week, 58% without power or water

StarKist comments on U.S. Congress reinstating tax credit

Weather office replies to claims of “dropping the ball” during Gita

Governor calls for austerity and will not travel to D.C. for IGIA meeting

DPS update: Escaped inmates captured, Juvie investigation ongoing

Congressman Faleomavaega’s legacy lives on

Manu’a Store electrocution incident — case still open

MARCH

Convicted escapee tells horrific tale of alleged mistreatment at TCF

President approves major disaster request

AG’s office reviewing complaint on abuse of power by two senior cops

FEMA is coming

South Pacific Academy’s Michael Sun is territory’s top speller

Federal Court approves StarKist fine to feds and American Samoa

Abuse of two escapees reported — by other inmates within TCF

Big drama as Federal Fisheries Managers postpone LVPA decision

Dispute between ASG and longliners over fishing grounds

Fish supplies remain a big challenge for StarKist

Manu’a faipule: Alleged mistreatment of prisoners needs fed attention

Lolo tells fishery council to back down on reducing LVPA

Utah residents file suit over birthright citizenship

Census’ new citizenship question excludes American Samoans

APRIL

Former DPS officer pleads guilty to possession of “ice”

TBAS opens “master account” with Federal Reserve Bank

Proposed bill spells out regulations for money transfer businesses

Senior cop suspended following alleged sexual harassment

Milk shortage on island causing frenzy

Customs agent faces drug charges for 7 lbs. of weed

Deportation of pregnant Filipino — another immigration kerfuffle

Hawaiki cable to land in territory on April 21

Filipino woman forced to leave territory says she is not the one lying

Vatia’s Fuao takes first place in Flag Day 2018 Fautasi Race

Stories continue to change in case of deported pregnant Filipino woman

Another DPS sex harassment complaint filed, 2nd one in a month

DPS sexual harassment saga continues — Commish remains silent

Another overstayer in court — another subpoena for Chief Immigration Officer

Lions Club honors FEMA staffers who saved drowning children

Hawaiki cable officially lands in American Samoa

Airport snafu leads to temporary HAL scheduling changes

Excise tax increases go into effect this week — beer prices go up too

MAY

American Samoa finally gets a public bank — and U.S. states are watching

Ex-American Samoa cop wanted here on drug charges arrested in WA

EMS Tafuna has a new home

Sexual harassment claims against DPS now under fed investigation

Ex-cop wanted here jailed in WA on assault charges

Veto Override awareness campaign planned by ASG

Former Customs supervisor gets 28 months for embezzling from ASG

Drugs and drug paraphernalia found during raid at TCF

American Samoa will again state its case before U.N. Decolonization committee

Police Commissioner says he will no longer comment to Samoa News enquiries

Public Defender resigns, office left understaffed and underfunded

Police arrest former Customs agent for 7lbs of weed that came through the mail

Wait is finally over, TBAS announces arrival of checkbooks and debit cards

Misdemeanor charges filed against cops accused of sexual harassment

3 arrested and charged after drug raids on two houses in Pago

American Samoa survey shows support for raising marriage age for girls

McConnell Dowell manager charged with stealing $400,000

Another drug bust, this time in Leone

Amata’s bank provision to speed up services in American Samoa

StarKist finalizes 10-year lease of STP facility, easing freezer pinch

Two DPS officers accused of sexually harassing female cops are in court

LBJ CEO reveals that meth was found in hospital mail

JUNE

No drugs found during TCF raid, inmates claim “slave treatment’

Former cop accused in Juvie Detention crimes facing jury trial

Proposed constitutional amendment on veto override will be on ballot

American Samoa goes from short supply of taro — to a flooded market

Alo trial: Jury deliberates 9 hours before returning guilty verdict

Inmates say visiting families are bringing drugs into TCF

Felony drug charge against former Customs Agent are dismissed

HAL flights return to night schedule with ILS back in service

American Samoa Reservists deploy to Middle East this month

ASG and Amata file motion to intervene in citizenship lawsuit

8th grader drowns at Pala Lagoon Swim Center during school outing

Father charged after 1-year-old son treated at LBJ for meth intoxication

Feds say citizenship issues should be taken up with Congress

Latalata Samuelu named U.S. Territories History Teacher of the Year

DPS probe of Swim Center drowning reveals “no foul play”

American Samoa faces major financial challenges — many beyond local control

Trump order discriminates against those in the military born in American Samoa

JULY

Youth Summit set to explore “Self-determination and Hope”

Raid at home in Petesa nets big drug haul

Election season is in the air — nomination papers are now available

Extradition underway for former DPS officer who fled drug charges

American Samoa gets much needed re-supply — first container ship in a month

Drug defendant fined and sentenced to off-island counseling

Domata and Anna Peko endow health center building for American Samoa

Govt makes another attempt to prosecute drug charges against Sio Godinet Jr

Former ASPA Managing Director Paul Young joins Gov’s staff

American Samoa marriage age bill is back

Federal high risk designation still “haunting” the govt, says Lolo

Hawaiki fiber optic cable launch set for Thursday, July 19

ASH-Cable confirms dividend paid to ASG

Gov proposes spending measures for multi-million dollars from StarKist fine

Tafuna High School teacher found not guilty in sex abuse jury trial

Sharp decline in number of business licenses issued in American Samoa

Immigration board orders Filipino woman to depart territory

Confusion: Is ASTCA funding from Retirement Fund a loan or an investment?

AUGUST

Outreach on the Veto Override referendum begins Monday

Tedreck Estate moves to repossess Tedi of Samoa building

Former cop detained at Fagaitua Substation tests positive for meth

Former DPS officer pleads guilty to assault of female officer

Vasa agrees to cooperate with govt in return for leniency in Food Stamp fraud

National Park of American Samoa firefighters off to Cali

US-EPA permit approval needed for expansion plans at StarKist

DPS detectives investigating ‘ice’ package allegedly delivered to TCF

ASTCA 3rd Qtr Performance Report shows cash flow is a challenge

Govt truck runs off Ofu-Olosega bridge, into the sea, driver killed

Lt. Gov. Lemanu marries Miss Ella Gaea Pelefoti

Feds expected to inject more than $60M into local economy for Gita recovery

Chief of Staff Fiu ordered to pay back wages to household worker

Groundbreaking for new Fono building today, Aug. 15, 2018

Mid-year population trend shows more and more residents moving off-island

2019 CIP to fund ASTCA Hawaiki cable to the tune of $2Mil

Shooting in Leone lands one man in LBJ hospital

TCF cops suspended as probe into shooting continues

Senators want breakdown of money collected for bond repayment

Bill raising marriage age for females passed by Fono

Changes in Retirement Fund law make way for Hawaiki cable investment

Two TCF officers charged with fraud in Leone shooting investigation

SEPTEMBER

Retirement Fund investment in ASTCA could total $35.5M

Three more inmates charged with escape from TCF

American Samoa’s GDP plummeted in 2017 — Fewer jobs available

Sen. Magalai questions legality of a hike in Retirement Fund local investment

Woman who tried to smuggle meth into TCF arrested

Meet the candidates for the mid-term: 55 for Faipule, 3 for U.S. Congress

American Samoa welcomes DOI secretary Ryan Zinke with fanfare

Former DPS senior cop accused of sexual harassment gets 15 days

Real ID Act enforcement extension granted to American Samoa

ASHSAA Football 2018 kicks off with a Big Bang

Bill raising marriage for girls signed into law

ASG: Employee Retirement Fund exempt from Fed’s protection program

Still no gym at Nu’uuli Vocational Technical High school

Third TCF officer charged in connection with Leone shooting

Armed raid at Le Aute nets drugs, paraphernalia — and the owner

Lack of govt support seen as key to poor local sports development

American Samoa’s new ferry boat is out of action again

Senate committee tables bill to hike Retirement Fund local investment

Court declares mistrial in Tautua Letasi drug case

Man with CBD vape oil faces criminal charges

Former cop Okesene Alo pleads guilty to deviate sexual assault

OCTOBER

Court finds sufficient evidence to prosecute “Mama” for drug dealing

Survivors, families and friends remember the 34 lost in 2009 tsunami

New minimum wages go into effect for American Samoa

FEMA: New Fono building is in violation of federal and local regs

Food Stamp co-defendant discusses secret plea

2019 Territorial Teacher of the Year is Jordanna Maga

Additional charges filed against TCF watch commander in Leone shooting

Criminal charges against Gov’s chief of staff filed

Two DPS prison guards’ cases dismissed without prejudice

Felony charges against governor’s chief of staff dismissed

Magalita Philomena Johnson is the new Miss American Samoa

Construction halted on new Fono building after FEMA raises concerns

We celebrate and honor our children on White Sunday

Lolo tells businesses, if you don’ have a PO you won’t be paid

Woman who delivered meth to TCF sentenced in separate case

Tisa’s Tattoo Fest returns for the 14th year — Tatau Off the Grid

Two ex-DPS officers sentenced to 10 years in Juvie Detention case

Pastor found not guilty in jury trial for sodomy, sex abuse and incest

Alcohol and drug testing for ALL gov't employees signed into law

After 5 years, Lolo lifts freeze on ASG employee increments

New development in case against Governor’s chief of staff

2017-18 garners over $100Mil in fed funding for American Samoa

NOVEMBER

Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship causes concern, Amata clarifies

Three TFC inmates charged with alleged beating of Mataia

Big palolo harvest — you’ll find it for sale at marketplace

Another bond sale looking to fund ASTCA and Legislature projects

ASG takes strong position on consequence of decisions made in D.C.

Tafuna Warriors JV are ASHSAA JV Football 2018 champs

Pastor sentenced to 6 months for endangering welfare of his young daughter

ASEDA board discloses how they will repay new $51.26M bond

DOH condemns prison buildings — kitchen, bathroom, Max Security

Veto override defeated — again

Aumua Amata wins re-election 2018

Tumuatasi “Mama” Lefatia’s case continued as she remains in custody

Only one woman elected to American Samoa House this year

2Samoas 5th Annual Samoana Jazz & Arts Festival underway

Gov pays surprise visit to TCF and he wasn’t very happy

Veteran’s Day, a celebration of the great cause of freedom

Former cop sentenced to 27 years for Juvie Dentention crimes

Tafuna Warriors are the 2018-19 ASHSAA Varsity Football Champs

Fiu John Saelua pleads ‘no contest’ to third degree assault

ASTCA recovery plan set as Lewis Wolman is poised to take on CEO post

Man charged with child molestation and rape in WA state arrested in territory

New charges filed against defendant charged with rape of 14-year old girls

Police discover huge firearms cache during Kokoland drug bust

Bluesky Ameican Samoa’s sale to Fiji-based telecom approved by FCC

Man allegedly found with CBD oil charged with marijuana possession

LBJ CEO: Hospital wards are full

TCF inmates seem to have internet access and Facebook accounts

2018 Bond series gets “Ba3” rating and “negative outlook”

Man faces multiple sex charges for alleged rape of stepdaughter

DECEMBER

American Samoa ferry idle after engineer departs territory

Man tests positive for meth while on probation for deadly car crash

Despite claims that life in danger, accused rapist remanded to TCF

Sanitoa urges Senate president to look at constitutionality of ASEDA statute

American Samoa plans for possible U.S. gov't shutdown

United Air makes stop after wrong casket sent to American Samoa

Purse seiner Jeanette burns at main dock

‘Not guilty’ verdict for former teacher accused of giving meth to student

Man admits to molesting 10-year old — this is his second sex charge

2019 Teacher of the Year Jordanna Mauga assures “anything is possible”

StarKist looking to increase canning production in American Samoa

If FEMA suspends flood insurance, CIP funds will also be held

ASTCA defaults on repayment of ASG Retirement Fund loan

Admin wants DOI to redirect CIP funds to address Hawaiki liability

Conservationists win out at Tuna Commission meeting

Man who had sex with 13-year old sentenced — girl claims it’s love

“Bulkhead Project” is possible solution for new Fono building

Plans to transition StarKist operations from CA to Am. Samoa hits snag

DOI Secretary Zinke resigns amidst allegations of wrongdoing

Case involving death of Am. Samoan man is now with US Supreme Court

Sanitoa urges Fono to intervene in newest ASEDA bond issue

Fed shutdown: Furloughs and ‘work without pay’ for some ASG workers

Gov’s chief of staff sentenced to 6 moths probation for assault

Amata makes Christmas visit to troops in Kuwait