Looking Back at 2018 — who was naughty and who was nice
Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A year that began with devastation from Tropical Storm Gita is ending with a cyclone of another sort — a partial federal government shutdown that has affected some ASG services and employees.
Like most years, we have a lot of stories about who was naughty and who was nice. Drug and sex abuse cases crowded our courts and yet American Samoa also saw the opening of the long awaited swim center and the Territorial Bank got its routing number.
Many of the events we’re following in the newsroom will follow us into 2019 and maybe beyond. Conflict over the Retirement Fund investment in ASTCA, the effects of the new minimum wage and ASG’s cash flow are challenges that will linger long after we’ve sung “Old Lang Syne”.
To refresh your memory of 2018, here are some of the year’s top headlines.
JANUARY
Stats show 51.4% of prisoners at TCF were Samoa citizens
ASCC Multi-purpose Center dedicated
Drug cases dominate court calendar
Search for American Samoa cop wanted in drug bust reaches West Coast
Four escapees from TCF still at large
Higher taxes to pay for spending once again an ASG priority
Immigration issues blamed for off-island doctor shortage
Work underway to stabilize foundation for new Fono building
ASG pulls plug on planned food processing plant
7th Circuit Court votes against expanding voting rights to territories
Swim Center officially opens
Laser beam pointed at last Friday’s Hawaiian Air flight
Three arrested for role in alleged food stamp fraud
DOC survey shows Ofu and Olosega food prices exorbitant
Taxi driver arrested for alleged abuse of 9-year old girl
FEBRUARY
Plot thickens in latest misconduct allegation at Juvie Detention
Illegal drugs regularly discovered in American Samoa mail
Former customs agent sentenced in airport marijuana bust
Routing number in place, now TBAS works to set up master account
Territory assesses damage from Tropical Cyclone Gita
Public schools closed this week, 58% without power or water
StarKist comments on U.S. Congress reinstating tax credit
Weather office replies to claims of “dropping the ball” during Gita
Governor calls for austerity and will not travel to D.C. for IGIA meeting
DPS update: Escaped inmates captured, Juvie investigation ongoing
Congressman Faleomavaega’s legacy lives on
Manu’a Store electrocution incident — case still open
MARCH
Convicted escapee tells horrific tale of alleged mistreatment at TCF
President approves major disaster request
AG’s office reviewing complaint on abuse of power by two senior cops
FEMA is coming
South Pacific Academy’s Michael Sun is territory’s top speller
Federal Court approves StarKist fine to feds and American Samoa
Abuse of two escapees reported — by other inmates within TCF
Big drama as Federal Fisheries Managers postpone LVPA decision
Dispute between ASG and longliners over fishing grounds
Fish supplies remain a big challenge for StarKist
Manu’a faipule: Alleged mistreatment of prisoners needs fed attention
Lolo tells fishery council to back down on reducing LVPA
Utah residents file suit over birthright citizenship
Census’ new citizenship question excludes American Samoans
APRIL
Former DPS officer pleads guilty to possession of “ice”
TBAS opens “master account” with Federal Reserve Bank
Proposed bill spells out regulations for money transfer businesses
Senior cop suspended following alleged sexual harassment
Milk shortage on island causing frenzy
Customs agent faces drug charges for 7 lbs. of weed
Deportation of pregnant Filipino — another immigration kerfuffle
Hawaiki cable to land in territory on April 21
Filipino woman forced to leave territory says she is not the one lying
Vatia’s Fuao takes first place in Flag Day 2018 Fautasi Race
Stories continue to change in case of deported pregnant Filipino woman
Another DPS sex harassment complaint filed, 2nd one in a month
DPS sexual harassment saga continues — Commish remains silent
Another overstayer in court — another subpoena for Chief Immigration Officer
Lions Club honors FEMA staffers who saved drowning children
Hawaiki cable officially lands in American Samoa
Airport snafu leads to temporary HAL scheduling changes
Excise tax increases go into effect this week — beer prices go up too
MAY
American Samoa finally gets a public bank — and U.S. states are watching
Ex-American Samoa cop wanted here on drug charges arrested in WA
EMS Tafuna has a new home
Sexual harassment claims against DPS now under fed investigation
Ex-cop wanted here jailed in WA on assault charges
Veto Override awareness campaign planned by ASG
Former Customs supervisor gets 28 months for embezzling from ASG
Drugs and drug paraphernalia found during raid at TCF
American Samoa will again state its case before U.N. Decolonization committee
Police Commissioner says he will no longer comment to Samoa News enquiries
Public Defender resigns, office left understaffed and underfunded
Police arrest former Customs agent for 7lbs of weed that came through the mail
Wait is finally over, TBAS announces arrival of checkbooks and debit cards
Misdemeanor charges filed against cops accused of sexual harassment
3 arrested and charged after drug raids on two houses in Pago
American Samoa survey shows support for raising marriage age for girls
McConnell Dowell manager charged with stealing $400,000
Another drug bust, this time in Leone
Amata’s bank provision to speed up services in American Samoa
StarKist finalizes 10-year lease of STP facility, easing freezer pinch
Two DPS officers accused of sexually harassing female cops are in court
LBJ CEO reveals that meth was found in hospital mail
JUNE
No drugs found during TCF raid, inmates claim “slave treatment’
Former cop accused in Juvie Detention crimes facing jury trial
Proposed constitutional amendment on veto override will be on ballot
American Samoa goes from short supply of taro — to a flooded market
Alo trial: Jury deliberates 9 hours before returning guilty verdict
Inmates say visiting families are bringing drugs into TCF
Felony drug charge against former Customs Agent are dismissed
HAL flights return to night schedule with ILS back in service
American Samoa Reservists deploy to Middle East this month
ASG and Amata file motion to intervene in citizenship lawsuit
8th grader drowns at Pala Lagoon Swim Center during school outing
Father charged after 1-year-old son treated at LBJ for meth intoxication
Feds say citizenship issues should be taken up with Congress
Latalata Samuelu named U.S. Territories History Teacher of the Year
DPS probe of Swim Center drowning reveals “no foul play”
American Samoa faces major financial challenges — many beyond local control
Trump order discriminates against those in the military born in American Samoa
JULY
Youth Summit set to explore “Self-determination and Hope”
Raid at home in Petesa nets big drug haul
Election season is in the air — nomination papers are now available
Extradition underway for former DPS officer who fled drug charges
American Samoa gets much needed re-supply — first container ship in a month
Drug defendant fined and sentenced to off-island counseling
Domata and Anna Peko endow health center building for American Samoa
Govt makes another attempt to prosecute drug charges against Sio Godinet Jr
Former ASPA Managing Director Paul Young joins Gov’s staff
American Samoa marriage age bill is back
Federal high risk designation still “haunting” the govt, says Lolo
Hawaiki fiber optic cable launch set for Thursday, July 19
ASH-Cable confirms dividend paid to ASG
Gov proposes spending measures for multi-million dollars from StarKist fine
Tafuna High School teacher found not guilty in sex abuse jury trial
Sharp decline in number of business licenses issued in American Samoa
Immigration board orders Filipino woman to depart territory
Confusion: Is ASTCA funding from Retirement Fund a loan or an investment?
AUGUST
Outreach on the Veto Override referendum begins Monday
Tedreck Estate moves to repossess Tedi of Samoa building
Former cop detained at Fagaitua Substation tests positive for meth
Former DPS officer pleads guilty to assault of female officer
Vasa agrees to cooperate with govt in return for leniency in Food Stamp fraud
National Park of American Samoa firefighters off to Cali
US-EPA permit approval needed for expansion plans at StarKist
DPS detectives investigating ‘ice’ package allegedly delivered to TCF
ASTCA 3rd Qtr Performance Report shows cash flow is a challenge
Govt truck runs off Ofu-Olosega bridge, into the sea, driver killed
Lt. Gov. Lemanu marries Miss Ella Gaea Pelefoti
Feds expected to inject more than $60M into local economy for Gita recovery
Chief of Staff Fiu ordered to pay back wages to household worker
Groundbreaking for new Fono building today, Aug. 15, 2018
Mid-year population trend shows more and more residents moving off-island
2019 CIP to fund ASTCA Hawaiki cable to the tune of $2Mil
Shooting in Leone lands one man in LBJ hospital
TCF cops suspended as probe into shooting continues
Senators want breakdown of money collected for bond repayment
Bill raising marriage age for females passed by Fono
Changes in Retirement Fund law make way for Hawaiki cable investment
Two TCF officers charged with fraud in Leone shooting investigation
SEPTEMBER
Retirement Fund investment in ASTCA could total $35.5M
Three more inmates charged with escape from TCF
American Samoa’s GDP plummeted in 2017 — Fewer jobs available
Sen. Magalai questions legality of a hike in Retirement Fund local investment
Woman who tried to smuggle meth into TCF arrested
Meet the candidates for the mid-term: 55 for Faipule, 3 for U.S. Congress
American Samoa welcomes DOI secretary Ryan Zinke with fanfare
Former DPS senior cop accused of sexual harassment gets 15 days
Real ID Act enforcement extension granted to American Samoa
ASHSAA Football 2018 kicks off with a Big Bang
Bill raising marriage for girls signed into law
ASG: Employee Retirement Fund exempt from Fed’s protection program
Still no gym at Nu’uuli Vocational Technical High school
Third TCF officer charged in connection with Leone shooting
Armed raid at Le Aute nets drugs, paraphernalia — and the owner
Lack of govt support seen as key to poor local sports development
American Samoa’s new ferry boat is out of action again
Senate committee tables bill to hike Retirement Fund local investment
Court declares mistrial in Tautua Letasi drug case
Man with CBD vape oil faces criminal charges
Former cop Okesene Alo pleads guilty to deviate sexual assault
OCTOBER
Court finds sufficient evidence to prosecute “Mama” for drug dealing
Survivors, families and friends remember the 34 lost in 2009 tsunami
New minimum wages go into effect for American Samoa
FEMA: New Fono building is in violation of federal and local regs
Food Stamp co-defendant discusses secret plea
2019 Territorial Teacher of the Year is Jordanna Maga
Additional charges filed against TCF watch commander in Leone shooting
Criminal charges against Gov’s chief of staff filed
Two DPS prison guards’ cases dismissed without prejudice
Felony charges against governor’s chief of staff dismissed
Magalita Philomena Johnson is the new Miss American Samoa
Construction halted on new Fono building after FEMA raises concerns
We celebrate and honor our children on White Sunday
Lolo tells businesses, if you don’ have a PO you won’t be paid
Woman who delivered meth to TCF sentenced in separate case
Tisa’s Tattoo Fest returns for the 14th year — Tatau Off the Grid
Two ex-DPS officers sentenced to 10 years in Juvie Detention case
Pastor found not guilty in jury trial for sodomy, sex abuse and incest
Alcohol and drug testing for ALL gov't employees signed into law
After 5 years, Lolo lifts freeze on ASG employee increments
New development in case against Governor’s chief of staff
2017-18 garners over $100Mil in fed funding for American Samoa
NOVEMBER
Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship causes concern, Amata clarifies
Three TFC inmates charged with alleged beating of Mataia
Big palolo harvest — you’ll find it for sale at marketplace
Another bond sale looking to fund ASTCA and Legislature projects
ASG takes strong position on consequence of decisions made in D.C.
Tafuna Warriors JV are ASHSAA JV Football 2018 champs
Pastor sentenced to 6 months for endangering welfare of his young daughter
ASEDA board discloses how they will repay new $51.26M bond
DOH condemns prison buildings — kitchen, bathroom, Max Security
Veto override defeated — again
Aumua Amata wins re-election 2018
Tumuatasi “Mama” Lefatia’s case continued as she remains in custody
Only one woman elected to American Samoa House this year
2Samoas 5th Annual Samoana Jazz & Arts Festival underway
Gov pays surprise visit to TCF and he wasn’t very happy
Veteran’s Day, a celebration of the great cause of freedom
Former cop sentenced to 27 years for Juvie Dentention crimes
Tafuna Warriors are the 2018-19 ASHSAA Varsity Football Champs
Fiu John Saelua pleads ‘no contest’ to third degree assault
ASTCA recovery plan set as Lewis Wolman is poised to take on CEO post
Man charged with child molestation and rape in WA state arrested in territory
New charges filed against defendant charged with rape of 14-year old girls
Police discover huge firearms cache during Kokoland drug bust
Bluesky Ameican Samoa’s sale to Fiji-based telecom approved by FCC
Man allegedly found with CBD oil charged with marijuana possession
LBJ CEO: Hospital wards are full
TCF inmates seem to have internet access and Facebook accounts
2018 Bond series gets “Ba3” rating and “negative outlook”
Man faces multiple sex charges for alleged rape of stepdaughter
DECEMBER
American Samoa ferry idle after engineer departs territory
Man tests positive for meth while on probation for deadly car crash
Despite claims that life in danger, accused rapist remanded to TCF
Sanitoa urges Senate president to look at constitutionality of ASEDA statute
American Samoa plans for possible U.S. gov't shutdown
United Air makes stop after wrong casket sent to American Samoa
Purse seiner Jeanette burns at main dock
‘Not guilty’ verdict for former teacher accused of giving meth to student
Man admits to molesting 10-year old — this is his second sex charge
2019 Teacher of the Year Jordanna Mauga assures “anything is possible”
StarKist looking to increase canning production in American Samoa
If FEMA suspends flood insurance, CIP funds will also be held
ASTCA defaults on repayment of ASG Retirement Fund loan
Admin wants DOI to redirect CIP funds to address Hawaiki liability
Conservationists win out at Tuna Commission meeting
Man who had sex with 13-year old sentenced — girl claims it’s love
“Bulkhead Project” is possible solution for new Fono building
Plans to transition StarKist operations from CA to Am. Samoa hits snag
DOI Secretary Zinke resigns amidst allegations of wrongdoing
Case involving death of Am. Samoan man is now with US Supreme Court
Sanitoa urges Fono to intervene in newest ASEDA bond issue
Fed shutdown: Furloughs and ‘work without pay’ for some ASG workers
Gov’s chief of staff sentenced to 6 moths probation for assault
Amata makes Christmas visit to troops in Kuwait