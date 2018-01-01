Looking back at 2017
In 2017 the Twitter handle #MeToo went viral and ASG prosecuted more and more sex abuse cases, but unlike the U.S. — the economic outlook in the territories, and most especially American Samoa — is not rosy.
Starkist — the largest private employer in the territory is still suffering from fish shortages and unable to strike a bargain with the government on a site for additional freezer space. And that is having a “trickle-down” effect on the rest of the local economy. Couple this with the admin focusing on raising revenue — some, even in the Fono — have called for more responsible spending — not to mention another year passing with no relief for the territory’s inadequate banking situation.
Most significant is the sound of gunfire in American Samoa, after a portion of the police force was armed. Time will tell if this move makes us safer. Watch this space.
Now it’s on with the show and re-tell, with this look back.
JANUARY
American Samoa’s only New Year’s baby, Ms. Beloved Natayna Umaga
New admin, legislature sworn-in
Public invited to ceremony today for new MV Manu’atele
More evidence to justify extradition of Fletcher to Tonga
Man accused of biting during Hawaii flight gets probation
GONG SHOW: I am hopeful we will survive the coming storm
Office of Manu’a Operations established through executive order
State of the Territory: Gov. says local economy on “shaky ground”
Territorial Bank still working on getting routing number
Long time prosecutor Mitzie Jessop-Ta’ase resigns from AG’s office
Le Aute Bar owner “Mama” to serve 90 days in jail
Electrocution accident kills three, injures three others
Average ASG payroll every two weeks is about $4Mil
Report says territory’s population lives paycheck to paycheck
Starkist Samoa negotiations for more land space at a standstill
FEBRUARY
American Samoa now has a sex offender registry website
StarKist maintains it’s still committed to Am Samoa despite the challenges
ASCC holds Political Status Forum, one of many to be held this year
Illegal drugs received in the mail hard to prosecute
Taeaoafua addresses alleged discrimination incident
Major changes at DPS after new Commish confirmed
Federal court okays Fletcher’s extradition to Tonga
AG responds to claims of wrongful Immigration detention
DHSS director apologizes in ‘private’ to Simeonica Tuiteleapaga
Confirmation process for Lolo Admin’s cabinet appointees done
Avril Regis of St. Theresa Elementary wins 2017 Territorial Spelling Bee
Airport land-use change agreement signed with FAA
MARCH
A Tribute to The Honorable Faleomavaega Eni Faua’a Hunkin
Lolo: Territories cannot afford any reduction in Medicaid funding
Amata asks Trump to remove marine monument fishing prohibitions
UN Decolonization Committee strongly urges US to not exploit Am Samoa
Samoan film “One Thousand Ropes” to open in Samoa this month
Heat Index: Feel like 112˚ outside — That’s our summer
First of the tax refunds available today
Pres. Trump’s proposed budget would adversely affect Am Samoa
US Senate passes measure to name VA Clinic after Faleomavaega
Late stage cancer increasingly found in children of A.S.
Feds invalidate NMFS rule reducing LVPA from 50 to 12 miles
TBAS routing number still in process, says the bank’s CEO
Scanner fees to go in effect Apr. 3
Amata appeals to Commerce Secretary to lift fishing ban
APRIL
4 Juvenile Center public safety officers charged
Fautasi Fever sweeps the territory — Flag Day race set
Leone High School overall winner of Secondary Speech Festival
Territory’s VA clinic now officially named after Faleomavaega
Samoa considers taxing salaries of Church ministers — and Head of State
Lolo announces reduction in hours, beginning next week
Court dismisses lawsuit challenging selection of Nuanuaolefeagaiga
DPS- Juvenile Detention Center officers charged
Wentworth Academy and College to close
Tax amnesty offered — outstanding late penalties and interest will be waived
2017 Flag Day ceremony kicks off today at 9 a.m.
Special session called for unfinished biz of the Legislature
TBAS further explains why it is not FDIC insured, yet…
Vice President Pence to visit American Samoa
At this time, there are no new plans to reopen STP
ASG Employees Retirement Fund lends $4Mill to ASTCA
MAY
Man sentenced for “messing around” with 12-year old girl
“Career drug dealer” sentenced to 20 years for transporting ‘meth’
ASCC hosts Sexual Assault Awareness Forum
Victims Advocate calling for House hearing on DPS Commish
Ofu and Olesega islands now powered 80% by solar energy
Selection of Nuanuaolefeagaiga to hold senate seat still being challenged
Fuamatu J.V. Fuamatu sworn in as Western District Governor
Bluesky files suit against former CEO
Local high school graduations featured this month and next
Northwest Tatau Festival presents heavy hitters in the tattoo industry
New Satala power plant dedicated
JUNE
AmSamoa’s relationship with U.S. has “serious democratic deficiencies”
DPS Vice & Narcotics Tactical Unit to be expanded and strengthened
Maintaining the “status quo” of political status an economic necessity
All ASG budgets cut by 10% for 2018
MAward winning Samoan film director finalist in prestigious grant program
U.N. hears about “Samoan Way of Life”
Definition of AS cultural fishing practices still being debated
Satala Shipyard land will not be leased to Starkist
Minimum wage hike will be final nail in coffin for local economy
Retire or resign - that is the question for certain ASTCA employees
Tela-Shoulders named 2017 U.S Territories History Teacher of the Year
High Court rules in favor of CCCAS vs former General Secretary
THE CONVERSATION: OMV has been double charging...
McConnell Dowell has again drained “Mormon Lake”
JULY
Speaker and Chief of Staff cases moving forward says AG
Samoa has a new Head of State
Talofa Airways launches inaugural direct-flight from Pago to Tonga
Work hours reduction rolled back for those earning up to $30K
Governor paints a bleak picture of ASG finances to Fono
Another Am Samoan busted for filing fraudulent tax returns in US
DMWR argues marine monument expansion not based on science
American Tunaboat Assoc. voices opposition to fishing restrictions
CDC Report: Samoans just aren’t as healthy as other Pac Islanders
American Samoa Legal Aid now accessible in Manu’a
Lolo points to fishery woes as impacting ASG/ LBJ financially
As Gov promised — repealing taxes, reforming taxes, more taxes
Serving in military my privilege, my right: transgender Samoan calls for help
Man sentenced to 28 months for sex relations with 12-year-old
Poke craze hits mainland
AUGUST
How far does American Samoa have to go to get a bank?
Federal court denies NMFS motion for reconsideration
NPAS crew heads to Northern California to fight wildlands fires
David Vargas confirms his appointment as Independent Prosecutor
“Matching Funds” part of the local Medicaid program hiccup
“Fa’i paka” gluten free flour now being manufactured locally
Social Wellness Hub proposed for east side
Over-stayer sentenced to 5 years for sexual contact with five-year-old
Shortage of fish supply shutting down cannery production
2016 GDP for territory decreased by $17Mil
Lolo blames fed policies for ASG’s debt status
Lolo calls for all ASG telecommunication needs to be handled by ASTCA
Former janitor sentenced to 20 months for sex relations with minor
No plan to reimburse for years of overcharging at OMV
Still no decision on a freezer storage facility site for StarKist
Andra Samoa is one of 70 “Inspiring Pacific Women”
ASG workforce up by 150+ — largest employer in territory
SEPTEMBER
Puleleiite’s move to ASTCA leaves vacant seat in the House
It’s confirmed: StarKist will shut down for 5 weeks
StarKist shutdown will cost the government millions
Matau’aina Gwendolyn Toomalatai is Miss American Samoa
Medicaid now covers all facility fees for DOH health centers
Latest drug case questions motives of police officers
Local company execs voice opposition to proposed business tax
Judge Sunia dismisses drug case, cites violation of constitutional rights
Commish: Mandatory minimum 5-year jailtime for drugs not enough
Port seeks hike in fees and charges after 33 years
CID investigation leads to the arrest of a cop
Six candidates vying in special election for House seat
National Park Fire Crew heads to California for second time this year
Training to arm local police officers kicks off
Senator asks if Territory getting share of StarKist settlement with feds
HAL says seat assignments are about weight distribution and safety
FY 2018 budget on its way to Governor
8th anniversary of the deadly 2009 tsunami
OCTOBER
‘Fathers of the Territory’ have spoken: Only 3 Senate seats for Manu’a
Tauese Vaaomala Sunia is new TCF Warden
ASTCA wants to borrow more to fund projects
GAO report warns of ASG’s ability to repay debt
One year later, TBAS still doesn’t have a routing number
ASG tugboats and barges sold to Samoa for $13K
Lolo rescinds memo that appointed Tauese as Police Chief
Le’i says it’s his duty — under the law — to carry out weapons training
Male teacher charged for alleged sexual misconduct with a male student
Love Thy neighbor — donate to the food drive and help feed a family
American Samoa joins U.S. Climate Change alliance
Big Palolo catch this year in Ofu
Certain cops — and the Commish — are now carrying guns
ASTCA audit raises doubt about its ability as a ‘going concern’
Fish deliveries remain a challenge to StarKist Samoa
41 cops, including Commissioner now certified to carry weapons
Am Samoa’s biggest artistic export —Tisa’s Tattoo Festival
Another drug case gets thrown out after illegal traffic stop
Nothing on status of investigation in allegations against gov’s chief of staff
NOVEMBER
Fialupe Lutu named official winner of the special election
New Zealand now approved for off island referrals funded by Medicaid
US denies Tonga’s request for Fletcher’s extradition
Increase of Port fees and wharfage charges signed into law
Good news for beer importers: Governor vetoes beer tax amendment
Babies mistakenly switched, mothers take wrong babies home
Jury finds former schoolteacher not guilty in case of paddling student
Researchers launch unique lab in Samoa to study obesity epidemic
Drugs, weapons, and lots of $$$ confiscated during police raids
Former cop who is drug suspect alleged to have flown the coop
Overstayer from Samoa pleads guilty to sex with a 15-yr-old girl
Routing number for TBAS depends on Fono approval of amendments
Latest drug bust nets meth allegedly bought from Le Aute
Lolo: Businesses complaining about unpaid gov’t bills, show proof!
Two words in the TBAS statute blamed for stalling routing number
Building supplies for proposed multi-food processing plant are on island
Just Asking: Is ASEDA telling the truth or just stretching the facts?
DECEMBER
LIFE THREATENING: CT scanner at LBJ down now for two weeks
StarKist CEO: Tax credit extension “very critical” for Am Samoa plant
Court issues decision in CCCAS vs. Rev. Amaama case
Rosalee Tela Shoulders of Nuuuli VocTech is Territorial Teacher of Year
Miss American Samoa wins 2017 Miss Pacific Islands Pageant
American Samoan Film Director receives funding from ArtPlace America
Former Customs agent arrested and charged with drug possession
Tax fraudster pleads guilty to 28 counts of making false claims
CCCAS wants its house in Kanana Fou back, now
DOE employee faces three felony drug charges involving meth
Police vehicle shot at while police officers not inside
Lolo tells the 103 ASCC grads grads: “Be a Samoan first…”
Jury hears grueling testimony by alleged victim in sex assault case
Paramount loses airport construction project due to bond issues
Mukesh ‘Bob’ Chand found not guilty on all charges of sexual assault
American Samoa joins United States settlement with Starkist