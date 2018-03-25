Pago Pago, AMAERICAN SAMOA — Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga defended ASG’s position in voting against Western Pacific Fisheries Management Council recommendations on a large vessel Prohibited Area, according to a Radio New Zealand story supplied by KHJ Radio.

Lolo said the government would maintain its position unless the council backs down from moves to allow long liners to fish within 12 miles from shore in local waters.

The council had appealed a federal court ruling, which reversed the rule instigated by the Council to allow long liners to fish within those limits

Lolo wants waters close to American Samoa's shores to be preserved for local fishermen.

He said research shows there's a chance that the east and south bank may be overfished, therefore the territory must act to prevent any further loss of fertile fishing grounds to large vessels.

Ed Ebisui Jr., chairman of the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council says in a press statement issued over the weekend, “After reading the article titled ‘Governor defends ASG’s no vote on LVPA’ (posted on the KHJ News website) …I am compelled to correct what appear to be misconceptions of the Council’s actions taken on the LVPA.”

