RESTON, Va. - Jan. 10, 2018 — American Samoa is modernizing communications technology for its first responders.

Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga accepted the First Responder Network Authority and AT&T plans to deliver a wireless broadband network to the territory's public safety community.

FirstNet will bring advanced tools that will help American Samoa's first responders save lives and protect communities.

"In weighing this important decision to join FirstNet or deploy our own system, our team came to the conclusion that opting-in to FirstNet was the better solution for American Samoa and our first responders," said Governor Lolo. "I wish to express my appreciation to the Director of Homeland Security, Samana Veavea, and Commissioner of Public Safety Le'i Sonny Thompson, and their respective staffs, for their contributions to the making of this well-informed decision. We look forward to working with AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority to deploy this network."

AT&T, in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, will provide a highly secure wireless broadband communications network for American Samoa's public safety community at no cost to the territory. The FirstNet network will drive innovation and create an entire system of modernized devices, apps and tools for first responders.

FirstNet will transform the way American Samoa's fire, police, EMS and other public safety personnel communicate and share information. Specifically, it will:

Connect first responder subscribers to the critical information they need in a highly secure manner when handling day-to-day operations, responding to emergencies and supporting large events like Flag Day festivities.

Create an efficient communications experience for public safety personnel in agencies and jurisdictions across the territory during natural disasters, such as earthquakes and flooding.

Enhance and expand network coverage across American Samoa's diverse landscape, benefitting first responders and residents throughout the territory's rural or remote areas.

Provide first responders with access to dedicated network assets that can be deployed for additional coverage and support when needed.

Drive infrastructure investments across the territory.

Usher in a new wave of dependable innovations for first responders. This will create an ever-evolving set of life-saving tools for public safety, including public safety apps, specialized devices and Internet of Things technologies.

The First Responder Network Authority and AT&T designed American Samoa's network solution with direct input from the territory and its public safety community. This helped to address the territory's unique communications needs, including:

Extending coverage to the areas where island topology currently creates gaps.

Making deployable network assets available to the territory.

Leveraging existing infrastructure assets as appropriate.

Offering feature-rich services at competitive prices.

"Governor Lolo's decision to join the First Responder Network Authority will deliver innovative tools and state-of-the-art technologies to the territory's fire, police and emergency medical services," said First Responder Network Authority CEO Mike Poth. "With FirstNet, American Samoa's first responders will gain access to a reliable and redundant connection over the first-ever nationwide broadband network for public safety."

The decision enables the First Responder Network Authority and AT&T to begin offering an entirely new wireless ecosystem for public safety communications. American Samoa's first responder subscribers will have access to quality of service, priority and preemption to voice and data across the FirstNet network.

"It's been a pleasure working with Governor Lolo to bring FirstNet to American Samoa's first responders," said Stephanie Tyler, president, AT&T Pacific Northwest. "We're honored to serve public safety here on the island and across the United States."