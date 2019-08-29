Dedication today for three downtown projects around the malae

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Among the flurry of activities yesterday morning in front of the newly renovated Fagatogo Pavilion was the installation — and painting — of two new flag poles, which were manufactured and produced locally by the crew at ASG Shipyard Service Authority.

The Shipyard Authority’s chief executive officer Moefa’auo Bill Emmsley was at the site yesterday and told Samoa News that this is the Shipyard’s contribution to the Pavilion upgrade project and he is “very proud” that the flag poles were made locally by his staff, who also contributed time to install and paint them.

Meanwhile, traditional leader Pulu Ae Ae Jr., has called on the governor to return to the Malaeoletalu the official flag raising ceremony for the annual Flag Day celebration, while other activities — such as siva and pese — be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“It’s important that the official flag raising be returned to Fagatogo and be held at Malaeo- letalu,” Pulu told Samoa News, following a visit to the Pavilion earlier in the day. It’s been more than 20 years since the last official flag raising for Flag Day was held at the Malaeoletalu.

Final touches for the Pavilion upgrade project, which is being carried out by Pentagon Samoa Construction, are underway while others are weaving coconut leaves on the electric poles at the malae in prepara- tion for the dedication of three government projects today.

9a.m is the official dedication of the new Museum, followed by the new DPS Fitness Center — behind the Fire Station — and the finale will be the Pavilion.