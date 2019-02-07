Local woman continues protest for better healthcare

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Since she started her 'silent protest' in front of the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium in Utulei (where the House of Representatives is holding its sessions) and the McDonald's in Tafuna last week, Moira Maiava has garnered hundreds of supporters who — according to their social media posts — consider her a "hero".

Mo, as she is known to family and friends, has one thing on her mind. That is, better healthcare for the territory.

Her mission is to get Fono members to find ways to upgrade the standards at the LBJ Medical Center, saying ASG and lawmakers demolished the old Fono building and want to replace it with a multi-million-dollar structure when the LBJ Hospital is in a deteriorated state.

"I want a better hospital. I want certified medical specialists. I want those doctors to get paid what they need to be paid so my family can be cared for properly," Mo wrote.

Hundreds of supporters — both local and off island — have posted words of encouragement on Mo's social media page. "She is a woman with a warrior spirit," said one local teacher. "She has a purpose and she is doing what she can to get her message across. That makes her my hero."

In her comments, Mo refers to the proposed bill to increase wages for Fono members, by $10,000. The bill was introduced by Aua faipule Rep. Faimealelei Anthony Fue Allen.

Rep. Fetu Fetui of Manu'a "seconded the bill to raise their paychecks from $55,000 to $65,000.00 for working 1-3 hours for only 90 days of the year," Mo wrote. Meanwhile, she added, "Our hospital has to operate 24/ 7days out of the year. Nurses are being overworked 12 hours and more because we are understaffed. Question. Because we are understaffed and overworked, would we be so desperate enough to hire international help without board certification? And how are our LBJ employees being board certified?"

She continued, "Fono, have you ever wondered? Are we holding our hospital to their standards? I was asked, 'How are we going to help LBJ if it is its own entity'? It is separated from our government. Then how are we micromanaging ASTCA and ASPA if they are also separate entities? How is our Fono managing our Retirement Funds if it's an account on its own? Can we insert this type of attitude in building our hospital?"

Mo's message to her supporters, "You do not have to stand on the road with me.. I WILL STAND FOR US ALL if I have to. I will stand here until they allow me to meet with them, even if it will be for the next remaining Fono sessions."

The last day for Fono sessions is tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 8 and they will be in recess for 4 weeks, reconvening March 11.

"We need testimonies to go with our reports and presentation, to convince our FONO of our request. We need to win their hearts! We have stoned them enough. Let's build this bridge and this relationship and call it the PEOPLE's FONO, not The People vs. The Fono! Who is willing to sit down and re-write our laws? If not us, who will do it? Who should hold our Representatives accountable but us?"