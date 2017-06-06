LHS Class of 2017 roars

The Home of the Mighty Lions held their 51st Commencement ceremony yesterday morning at the Leone High School gymnasium.

Families and friends of well-deserved graduates gathered with pride, joy and tears to celebrate the graduates last journey in high school.

Honored guests present at the ceremony were Governor Lolo Matalasi and Lt. Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga, Congresswoman Aumua Amata, Director of DOE Ruth Matagi- Tofiga, and Rev. Faigata Manase.

Mrs. Mataua Aasa-Matai, Principal of Leone High School gave welcoming remarks, noting, “You did it but this is not the end for you.”

High honors were recognized and presented to the Class Valedictorian Ramona Delsey Tinae of Vailoa. Ms. Tinae is 17 years old and is the daughter of Selby and Tasi Tina’e. She attends Lepuapua Calvary Temple of God.

Tinae, who chose to attend St. Martin’s University, told Samoa News, “I want to become a Certified Accountant so I can come back home to serve the people in Amerika Samoa because we do have a lot that we need to improve on our island financially — so this is my goal is to return to help my people after my studies.”

As Val, she has a 4.0 GPA, and was accepted to numerous universities, including being awarded numerous scholarships, among them the American Samoa Government Scholarship award, as well as the following:

St Martin’s University — President’s Scholarship ($64,000), Benedictine Scholarship ($40,000), Martin of Tours scholarship ($4,000) and Gala Scholarship ($5,000),

The University of Maine — Diversity Scholarship ($16,000); and Merit Scholarship ($32,000),

University of Colorado,

Franklin Pierce University — President’s Honor Scholarship ($92,000) and a Business PLUS Program Candidate,

California Baptist University — Dean’s Academic Scholarship ($11,500),

Neumont University — Achievement Scholarship ($9,000),

Hilbert College — Presidential Scholarship ($32,000),

Dean College — Oliver Dean Scholarship ($22,000),

Hofstra University — Dean’s scholarship ($54,000 – 4 years), and

High Point University — academic scholarship ($28,000 4 years).

Tinae said to her fellow graduates, “Dream big, have faith, do what you wish to become.”

The second high honors went to Class Salutatorian Olynn Ranandy Ara, who is the daughter of Sylvest Ara from the Island of Vanuatu and Mrs. Olita Ara of Fagaloa, Sauano. She is from the village of Pavaia’i and her motivation to do her studies is her parents and family. She said to Samoa News her future goal is to further her education and to become a nurse in the military. Her philosophy in life is: “You can achieve anything if you put your heart into it.”

Ara has not decided yet what college or university she will attend, and has been accepted to Fisher College — Presidential Scholarship ($17,000) and Hilbert College — President’s Scholarship ($32,000), Diversity Scholarship ($5,000), Major Specific Scholarship ($6,000), and Housing Scholarship ($8,000).

Following the recognition of the Valedictorian and Salutatorian Mrs. Roxanne Suaava-Salave’a, former counselor and teacher of LHS gave the Commencement speech.

She shared with the graduates more about their theme, “E lafulafua tama seugogo” — saying “don’t let looks deceive you, look beyond the surface, beyond the dirt of hard work. You have to earn what you want in life no matter what it takes,” noting that each generation comes with different sets of challenges in life — like great their grandparents and parents, they all faced challenges that are unlikely similar to what ‘we face today’.

Suaava-Salave’a concluded, “Remember graduates because of all the generations before you, they worked for you to make this possible for you to learn and be here. Learn to appreciate hard work, don’t judge a book from its cover. Look for opportunities to serve. Do it the right way, thank your parents because they got you where you’re sitting right now. Thank your teachers from ECE to high school and don’t forget to say please and thank you.”

Governor Lolo expressed his thanks to God and especially to the special speaker for her message to strengthen the fellow graduates.

The governor, who seems to be recovering from an eye infection, said, “We should all give thanks to God for his love of the children of American Samoa. This is a day of gratitude, a day to praise and be together.” He noted that he was sorry he couldn’t attend all the graduations, as he has done in the past.

He offered the following to the Graduates, “…look back and give thanks. Thank your parents, for they have prayed for you day and night for you to be here today. Thank your teachers for preparing you to be here today.

“Before you move forward look back and give thanks, then get ready to move forward. Walk forward with faith and happiness. No one knows your future but God, so prepare for your future and your goals…”

Lolo concluded, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Seek a good future. The Lord already has something prepared for you. When you find it, then return home and share it with your family, friends and country. But first look back right now and give thanks, then move forward and seek a good future.”

In addition to the Valedictorian and Salutatorian awards, presented to Ramona Tinae and Olynn Ara, respectively, the highest SAT scores of a 1000 and up were recognized as belonging to the Val, as well as and Chloe Tuaua.

Other awards include:

Marie Taai —Dominican University with a Trustee Scholarship ($96,000), George Mason University with a Recognition Award ($32,000), Am. Samoa Public Health Award ($500), Hawaii Pacific University – Pono Scholarship ($10,000), Mills College – Faculty Scholarship ($23,000), Washington College – Merit Based Scholarship ($60,000), and Bethany College – Merit Scholarship ($14,500).

Rami Fatialofa — Dean College with a Presidential Scholarship ($22,000), Gustavus Adolphus College – Deans Scholarship ($90,000), Paul L. Rucker Scholarship ($10,000), Hilbert College – Presidential Scholarship ($32,000), Diversity Scholarship ($5,000), Housing Scholarship ($8,000).

Lillian Pritchard — Hilbert College with a Presidential Scholarship ($32,000), Diversity Scholarship ($5,000), Housing Scholarship ($8,000), St Martins University – Faculty Scholarship ($48,000), Dean College – Oliver Dean Scholarship ($21,000), Franklin Pierce University – Trustee Scholarship ($84,000).

Sheralyn Leota — to Norwich University with Presidential Scholarship ($24,000), Marymount University – Dean Scholarship ($14,500), Dean College – Oliver Dean Scholarship ($22,000), Lesley University – Linda D.Education Scholarship ($2,000), Presidential Scholarship ($42,000), St Martin’s University – Deans Scholarship ($60,000).

George Fuimaono — Chaminade University with Regents Scholarship ($34,000), Lesley University – Linda D.Education Scholarship ($2,000), Presidential Scholarship ($42,000), Hilbert College – Presidential Scholarship ($32,000), Diversity Scholarship ($5,000), Housing Scholarship ($8,000).

Sulufaleese Matai – Dean College with a Oliver Dean Scholarship ($22,000).

Joseph Aguimbag — Fisher College with a presidential scholarship ($17,000).

Julioray Nofoa — Fisher College with a Presidential Scholarship ($17,000).

Marqueritta Tanuvasa was accepted to Saint Martins University with a Dean’s Scholarship of $60,000.

Henry Tupua Sakila — Garden City Community College with a Athletic Football Scholarship, Malaga o Toa Foundation (CA) with an Austin Tarama Auva’a Scholarship $500.

Jeannette Faataualofa — Dean College with Oliver Dean Scholarship, $22,000, Fisher College – Presidential Scholarship of $17,000.

Shania Fiu — Fisher College with a Presidential Scholarship of $17,000.

Vegas Pearson — Independence Community College with a Sports Management Scholarship.

Missio-Dei Otineru — Richard & Litia Lobendahn Foundation with a scholarship award ($500).

Juliano Falaniko — University of Southern California with Athletic Football Scholarship, and

Faith Loia — is the JROTC Essay Winner.

Other graduates, who have joined the Armed Forces:

Nofoa Fagaima (Marine), Rami Fatialofa (Army), Tauloto Tuiolemotu (Army), Tamotu Salavea (Army), Faalogo Nonu (Army), Agnes Manning (Army), Cecilia Sagato (Army), Leilua Fuimaono (Army), Taioalo Efeso (Army), Toesulusulu Peko (Army).

Congratulations Lions Class of 2017! May God bless you all with what the Lord has in store for you!