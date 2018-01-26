A donation of $50,000 from the Leala Peter Reid Foundation was presented earlier this week to Bishop Peter Brown, head of the Diocese of Samoa Pago Pago, to assist the local Catholic schools and Hope House.

Foundation official Olivia Reid made the presentation.

The donation is broken down as follows: $20,000 will go to Hope House to fund repairs and maintenance, as the structure is beginning to leak. Part of the money will also be used to upgrade the rooms and sitting areas for the residents.

The remaining $30,000 will go towards the various Catholic school campuses on island, to assist with maintaining the buildings and school grounds, in addition to repairing and replacing old desks, chairs, and equipment.

Bishop Brown expressed his sincerest gratitude for the generous donation, and he touched briefly on several changes that will be made to develop the schools as they progress towards the future.

Over the years, the Reid family has made it a common practice to donate generously to the Diocese of Samoa Pago Pago.